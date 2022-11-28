|Uruguay
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Portugal
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Portugal, Fernandes, (Guerreiro), 54th minute; 2, Portugal, Fernandes, (penalty kick), 90th+3.
Goalies_Uruguay, Sergio Rochet, Fernando Muslera, Sebastian Sosa; Portugal, Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa.
Yellow Cards_Bentancur, Uruguay, 6th; Neves, Portugal, 38th; Olivera, Uruguay, 44th; Felix, Portugal, 77th; Dias, Portugal, 89th.
Referee_Alireza Faghani. Assistant Referees_Mohammad Reza Mansouri, Hossein Mohammadreza Abolfazil, Abdulla Ali Al-Marri. 4th Official_Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Jassim.
A_88,668.
