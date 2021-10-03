|All Times EDT
x-if necessary
|WILD CARD
Tuesday, Oct. 5: New York (Cole 16-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 11-9) (ESPN), 8:08 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6: St. Louis (Wainwright 17-7) at Los Angeles (Scherzer 15-4) (TBS), 8:10 p.m.
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|Tampa Bay vs. Boston-New York winner
Thursday, Oct. 7 Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (FS1 or MLB)
Friday, Oct. 8 Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (FS1 or MLB)
Sunday, Oct. 10 Tampa Bay at Boston-New York winner (FS1 or MLB)
x-Monday, Oct. 11 Tampa Bay at Boston-New York winner (FS1 or MLB)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 13 Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (FS1)
|Houston vs. Chicago
Thursday, Oct. 7 Chicago at Houston (McCullers 13-5) (FS1 or MLB)
Friday, Oct. 8 Chicago at Houston (FS1 or MLB)
Sunday, Oct. 10 Houston at Chicago (FS1 or MLB)
x-Monday, Oct. 11 Houston at Chicago (FS1 or MLB)
x-Wednesday, Oct. Chicago at Houston (FS1)
National League-
|San Francisco vs. Los Angeles-St. Louis winner
Friday, Oct. 8 Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 9 Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 11 San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner (TBS)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 12 San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 14 Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco (TBS)
|Milwaukee vs. Atlanta
Friday, Oct. 8 Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-5) (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 9 Atlanta at Milwaukee (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 11 Milwaukee at Atlanta (TBS)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 12 Milwaukee at Atlanta (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 14 Atlanta at Milwaukee (TBS)
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|American League
Friday, Oct. 15 (Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 16 (Fox or FS1)
Monday, Oct. 18 (Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 19 (Fox)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 20 (Fox)
x-Friday, Oct. 22 (Fox)
x-Saturday, Oct. 23 (Fox or FS1)
|National League
Saturday, Oct. 16 (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 17 (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 19 (TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 20 (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 21 (TBS)
x-Saturday, Oct. 23 (TBS)
x-Sunday, Oct. 24 (TBS)
|WORLD SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
Tuesday, Oct. 26: at better record (Fox)
Wednesday, Oct. 27: at better record (Fox)
Friday, Oct. 29: at worse record (Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 30: at worse record (Fox)
x-Sunday, Oct. 31: at worse record (Fox)
x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: at better record (Fox)
x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: at better record (Fox)