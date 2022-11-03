|All Times EDT
x-if necessary
|WILD CARD SERIES
|(Best-of-3)
|American League
|Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings
|Seattle 2, Toronto 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0
Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9
|National League
|Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3
Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
|San Diego 2, New York 1
Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3
Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|Houston 3, Seattle 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Houston 8, Seattle 7
Thursday, Oct. 13: Houston 4, Seattle 2
Saturday, Oct. 15: Houston 1, Seattle 0, 18 innings
|New York 3, Cleveland 2
Tuesday, Oct. 11:New York 4, Cleveland 1
Thursday, Oct. 13: Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain
Friday, Oct. 14: Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings
Saturday, Oct. 15: Cleveland 6, New York 5
Sunday, Oct. 16: New York 4, Cleveland 2
Monday, Oct. 17: Cleveland at New York, ppd.
Tuesday, Oct. 18: New York 5, Cleveland 1
|National League
|San Diego 3, Los Angeles 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3
Wednesday, Oct. 12: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3
Friday, Oct. 14:San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1
Saturday, Oct. 15: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3
|Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6
Wednesday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0
Friday, Oct. 14: Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1
Saturday, Oct. 15: Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|American League
|Houston 4, New York 0
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston 4, New York 2
Thursday, Oct. 20: Houston 3, New York 2
Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston 5, New York 0
Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston 6, New York 5
|National League
|Philadelphia 4, San Diego 1
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0
Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego 8, Philadelphia 5
Friday, Oct. 21: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2
Saturday, Oct. 22: Philadelphia 10, San Diego 6
Sunday, Oct. 23: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3
|WORLD SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|(All Games on Fox)
|Philadelphia 2, Houston 2
Friday, Oct. 28: Philadelphia 6, Houston 5, 10 innings
Saturday, Oct. 29: Houston 5, Philadelphia 2
Monday, Oct. 31: Houston at Philadelphia, ppd.
Tuesday, Nov. 1: Philadelphia 7, Houston 0
Wednesday, Nov. 2: Houston 5, Philadelphia 0
Thursday, Nov. 3: Houston (Verlander 18-4) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 10-10), 8:03 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5: Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-7) at Houston (Valdez 17-6), 8:03 p.m.
x-Sunday, Nov. 6: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.
