All Times TBA

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)

American League

(All Games on ESPN platforms)
Series A

Tuesday, Oct. 3: sixth seed at third seed

Wednesday, Oct. 4: sixth seed at third seed

x-Thursday, Oct. 5: sixth seed at third seed

Series B

Tuesday, Oct. 3: fifth seed at fourth seed

Wednesday, Oct. 4: fifth seed at fourth seed

x--Thursday, Oct. 5: fifth seed at fourth seed

National League
Series A

Tuesday, Oct. 3: sixth seed at third seed

Wednesday, Oct. 4: sixth seed at third seed

x-Thursday, Oct. 5: sixth seed at third seed

Series B

Tuesday, Oct. 3: fifth seed at fourth seed

Wednesday, Oct. 4: fifth seed at fourth seed

x--Thursday, Oct. 5: fifth seed at fourth seed

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(Fox or FS1)
Series A

Saturday, Oct. 7 — 4/5 winner at first seed

Sunday, Oct. 8 — 4/5 winner at first seed

Tuesday, Oct. 10 — first seed at 4/5 winner

x-Wednesday, Oct. 11 — first seed at 4/5 winner

x-Friday, Oct. 13 — 4/5 winner at first seed

Series B

Saturday, Oct. 7 — 3/6 winner at second seed

Sunday, Oct. 8 — 3/6 second at second seed

Tuesday, Oct. 10 — second seed at 3/6 winner

x-Wednesday, Oct. 11 — second seed at 3/6 winner

x-Friday, Oct. 13 — 3/6 winner at second seed

National League
(All Games on TBS)
Series A

Saturday, Oct. 7 — 4/5 winner at first seed

Monday, Oct. 9 — 4/5 winner at first seed

Wednesday, Oct. 11 — first seed at 4/5 winner

x-Thursday, Oct. 12 — first seed at 4/5 winner

x-Saturday, Oct. 14 — 4/5 winner at first seed

Series B

Saturday, Oct. 7 — 3/6 winner at second seed

Monday, Oct. 9 — 3/6 winner at second seed

Wednesday, Oct. 11 — second seed at 3/6 winner

x-Thurday, Oct. 12 — second seed at 3/6 winner

x-Saturday, Oct. 14 — 3/6 winner at second seed

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(Fox or FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 15:

Monday, Oct. 16:

Wednesday, Oct. 18:

Thursday, Oct. 19:

x-Friday, Oct. 20:

x-Sunday, Oct. 22:

x-Monday, Oct. 23:

National League
(All Games on TBS)

Monday, Oct. 16:

Tuesday, Oct. 17:

Thursday, Oct. 19:

Friday, Oct. 20:

x-Saturday, Oct. 21:

x-Monday, Oct. 23:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 24:

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)

Friday, Oct. 27:

Saturday, Oct. 28:

Monday, Oct. 30:

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

x-Wednesday, Nov. 1:

x-Friday, Nov. 3:

x-Saturday, Nov. 4:

