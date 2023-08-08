|All Times TBA
x-if necessary
|WILD CARD SERIES
|(Best-of-3)
American League
|(All Games on ESPN platforms)
|Series A
Tuesday, Oct. 3: sixth seed at third seed
Wednesday, Oct. 4: sixth seed at third seed
x-Thursday, Oct. 5: sixth seed at third seed
|Series B
Tuesday, Oct. 3: fifth seed at fourth seed
Wednesday, Oct. 4: fifth seed at fourth seed
x--Thursday, Oct. 5: fifth seed at fourth seed
|National League
|Series A
Tuesday, Oct. 3: sixth seed at third seed
Wednesday, Oct. 4: sixth seed at third seed
x-Thursday, Oct. 5: sixth seed at third seed
|Series B
Tuesday, Oct. 3: fifth seed at fourth seed
Wednesday, Oct. 4: fifth seed at fourth seed
x--Thursday, Oct. 5: fifth seed at fourth seed
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|(Fox or FS1)
|Series A
Saturday, Oct. 7 — 4/5 winner at first seed
Sunday, Oct. 8 — 4/5 winner at first seed
Tuesday, Oct. 10 — first seed at 4/5 winner
x-Wednesday, Oct. 11 — first seed at 4/5 winner
x-Friday, Oct. 13 — 4/5 winner at first seed
|Series B
Saturday, Oct. 7 — 3/6 winner at second seed
Sunday, Oct. 8 — 3/6 second at second seed
Tuesday, Oct. 10 — second seed at 3/6 winner
x-Wednesday, Oct. 11 — second seed at 3/6 winner
x-Friday, Oct. 13 — 3/6 winner at second seed
|National League
|(All Games on TBS)
|Series A
Saturday, Oct. 7 — 4/5 winner at first seed
Monday, Oct. 9 — 4/5 winner at first seed
Wednesday, Oct. 11 — first seed at 4/5 winner
x-Thursday, Oct. 12 — first seed at 4/5 winner
x-Saturday, Oct. 14 — 4/5 winner at first seed
|Series B
Saturday, Oct. 7 — 3/6 winner at second seed
Monday, Oct. 9 — 3/6 winner at second seed
Wednesday, Oct. 11 — second seed at 3/6 winner
x-Thurday, Oct. 12 — second seed at 3/6 winner
x-Saturday, Oct. 14 — 3/6 winner at second seed
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|American League
|(Fox or FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 15:
Monday, Oct. 16:
Wednesday, Oct. 18:
Thursday, Oct. 19:
x-Friday, Oct. 20:
x-Sunday, Oct. 22:
x-Monday, Oct. 23:
|National League
|(All Games on TBS)
Monday, Oct. 16:
Tuesday, Oct. 17:
Thursday, Oct. 19:
Friday, Oct. 20:
x-Saturday, Oct. 21:
x-Monday, Oct. 23:
x-Tuesday, Oct. 24:
|WORLD SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 27:
Saturday, Oct. 28:
Monday, Oct. 30:
Tuesday, Oct. 31:
x-Wednesday, Nov. 1:
x-Friday, Nov. 3:
x-Saturday, Nov. 4:
