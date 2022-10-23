Prairie View132114654
Lamar7140021

First Quarter

PV_Stewart 56 run (Reyes kick), 13:45

LAM_Chandler 2 run (Esqueda kick), 01:51

PV_Connley 7 run (kick failed), 01:06

Second Quarter

PV_Antoine 1 run (Reyes kick), 13:43

PV_Ricks 16 pass from Connley (Reyes kick), 10:53

LAM_Carver 3 run (Esqueda kick), 06:33

PV_Connley 38 run (Reyes kick), 06:02

LAM_Griffin 3 run (Esqueda kick), 01:13

Third Quarter

PV_Connley 5 run (Reyes kick), 10:18

PV_Washington 21 pass from Connley (Reyes kick), 07:05

Fourth Quarter

PV_Wisham 1 run (kick failed), 08:54

PVLAM
First downs2524
Rushes-yards44-40164-358
Passing17972
Comp-Att-Int15-21-09-19-1
Return Yards1173
Punts-Avg.4-33.35-36.8
Fumbles-Lost3-12-1
Penalty-Yards3-245-54
Time of Possession23:4136:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Prairie View, Ja. Stewart 9-141, Tr. Connley 12-119, Ah. Antoine 7-100, Co. Wisham 4-33, Be. Goodwater 3-15, Ja. Brooks 6-6, Team 3-(minus 13). Lamar, Kh. Griffin 17-114, Da. Harris 8-59, Mi. Chandler 9-49, RJ. Carver 10-48, Ja. Dummett 4-34, Ma. Bowden 6-28, Ju. Ombate 1-18, Ja. Longino 6-17, An. Dennis 1-2, Team 1-(minus 2), Se. Rhea 1-(minus 9).

PASSING_Prairie View, Tr. Connley 15-21-0-179. Lamar, Mi. Chandler 7-16-1-43, Ja. Longino 2-3-0-29.

RECEIVING_Prairie View, Ch. Herron 6-94, Co. Ricks 2-23, Co. Washington 3-20, Ja. Howard 1-18, Tr. Jones 1-12, Kh. Simmons 1-7, Be. Goodwater 1-5. Lamar, An. Dennis 2-29, Se. Rhea 2-16, Ja. Dummett 2-15, Ma. Bowden 2-7, Ra. Stevens 1-5.

