|Prairie View
|13
|21
|14
|6
|—
|54
|Lamar
|7
|14
|0
|0
|—
|21
First Quarter
PV_Stewart 56 run (Reyes kick), 13:45
LAM_Chandler 2 run (Esqueda kick), 01:51
PV_Connley 7 run (kick failed), 01:06
Second Quarter
PV_Antoine 1 run (Reyes kick), 13:43
PV_Ricks 16 pass from Connley (Reyes kick), 10:53
LAM_Carver 3 run (Esqueda kick), 06:33
PV_Connley 38 run (Reyes kick), 06:02
LAM_Griffin 3 run (Esqueda kick), 01:13
Third Quarter
PV_Connley 5 run (Reyes kick), 10:18
PV_Washington 21 pass from Connley (Reyes kick), 07:05
Fourth Quarter
PV_Wisham 1 run (kick failed), 08:54
|PV
|LAM
|First downs
|25
|24
|Rushes-yards
|44-401
|64-358
|Passing
|179
|72
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-21-0
|9-19-1
|Return Yards
|11
|73
|Punts-Avg.
|4-33.3
|5-36.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|2-1
|Penalty-Yards
|3-24
|5-54
|Time of Possession
|23:41
|36:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Prairie View, Ja. Stewart 9-141, Tr. Connley 12-119, Ah. Antoine 7-100, Co. Wisham 4-33, Be. Goodwater 3-15, Ja. Brooks 6-6, Team 3-(minus 13). Lamar, Kh. Griffin 17-114, Da. Harris 8-59, Mi. Chandler 9-49, RJ. Carver 10-48, Ja. Dummett 4-34, Ma. Bowden 6-28, Ju. Ombate 1-18, Ja. Longino 6-17, An. Dennis 1-2, Team 1-(minus 2), Se. Rhea 1-(minus 9).
PASSING_Prairie View, Tr. Connley 15-21-0-179. Lamar, Mi. Chandler 7-16-1-43, Ja. Longino 2-3-0-29.
RECEIVING_Prairie View, Ch. Herron 6-94, Co. Ricks 2-23, Co. Washington 3-20, Ja. Howard 1-18, Tr. Jones 1-12, Kh. Simmons 1-7, Be. Goodwater 1-5. Lamar, An. Dennis 2-29, Se. Rhea 2-16, Ja. Dummett 2-15, Ma. Bowden 2-7, Ra. Stevens 1-5.
