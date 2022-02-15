GRAMBLING ST. (10-15)
Randolph 0-0 0-0 0, Christon 2-6 0-0 6, Cowart 4-12 11-13 20, Moton 6-9 2-4 16, E.Parrish 1-3 0-0 2, Moss 4-10 1-2 10, Taylor 5-10 1-2 11, McCray 2-5 0-0 4, Lamin 0-1 1-2 1, Munford 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 16-23 70.
PRAIRIE VIEW (6-15)
Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Cox 3-7 6-11 14, Daniels 4-10 4-6 12, Douglas 6-17 10-13 23, Gambrell 6-13 2-4 17, Kendall 1-3 1-2 3, Guess 1-1 0-0 2, Myles 0-0 0-0 0, Ware 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 23-36 71.
Halftime_30-30. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 6-17 (Christon 2-4, Moton 2-4, Moss 1-2, Cowart 1-3, Munford 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Taylor 0-2), Prairie View 6-16 (Gambrell 3-7, Cox 2-4, Douglas 1-3, Daniels 0-2). Fouled Out_Bell, Kendall. Rebounds_Grambling St. 34 (Taylor 8), Prairie View 37 (Daniels 12). Assists_Grambling St. 12 (Moton 5), Prairie View 13 (Daniels 5). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 26, Prairie View 21. A_794 (6,500).