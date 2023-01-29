PRAIRIE VIEW (8-14)
Rasas 3-7 2-2 8, Rutty 1-2 3-4 5, Augustin 7-12 6-9 21, Nelson 3-7 9-10 15, Smith 5-12 5-6 17, Harding 5-7 2-5 14, Harris 1-3 1-2 4, Gambrell 0-5 0-0 0, Douglas 1-3 2-2 4, Neal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 31-42 89.
TEXAS SOUTHERN (7-15)
Barnes 5-14 9-9 19, Nicholas 4-7 1-4 9, Walker 6-13 3-4 15, Farooq 0-4 0-0 0, Mortle 6-11 1-3 14, Henry 2-12 0-0 6, Granger 2-4 0-0 5, Craig 0-2 6-6 6, Carter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-68 20-26 74.
Halftime_Texas Southern 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Prairie View 6-17 (Harding 2-2, Smith 2-6, Augustin 1-2, Harris 1-2, Nelson 0-1, Rasas 0-1, Gambrell 0-3), Texas Southern 4-23 (Henry 2-10, Granger 1-1, Mortle 1-3, Carter 0-1, Farooq 0-1, Walker 0-1, Barnes 0-6). Fouled Out_Rutty, Smith, Nicholas, Mortle. Rebounds_Prairie View 33 (Augustin 7), Texas Southern 43 (Walker 9). Assists_Prairie View 3 (Nelson 2), Texas Southern 7 (Henry 3). Total Fouls_Prairie View 23, Texas Southern 27. A_7,371 (8,100).
