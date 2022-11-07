KANSAS CHRISTIAN (0-1)
Conley 9-15 2-5 20, Nwachukwu 2-2 0-0 4, Clark 3-12 1-2 7, Lewis 6-12 4-5 18, Washington 5-8 9-11 20, Jordan 3-5 2-3 8, Brooks 0-0 0-1 0, Stubbs 0-0 0-0 0, O'Guinn 0-0 0-0 0, Carvalho 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-55 18-27 79.
PRAIRIE VIEW (1-0)
Rasas 3-11 3-4 9, Rutty 1-2 0-0 2, Douglas 6-11 4-4 16, Gambrell 5-11 2-2 14, Smith 3-5 0-0 6, Harris 3-3 4-7 10, Augustin 3-8 2-2 8, Neal 3-5 0-0 6, Miles 6-7 4-4 16, Bell 2-5 1-1 5, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Myles 1-3 0-2 2, Harding 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-73 20-26 94.
Halftime_Prairie View 47-41. 3-Point Goals_Kansas Christian 3-8 (Lewis 2-4, Washington 1-3, Clark 0-1), Prairie View 2-17 (Gambrell 2-7, Harding 0-1, Rasas 0-1, Augustin 0-2, Bell 0-2, Douglas 0-2, Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_Neal. Rebounds_Kansas Christian 24 (Conley 8), Prairie View 38 (Rasas 7). Assists_Kansas Christian 3 (Clark 2), Prairie View 8 (Douglas, Gambrell 3). Total Fouls_Kansas Christian 16, Prairie View 22. A_175 (6,500).
