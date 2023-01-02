FGFTReb
GRAMBLING ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Aku172-51-21-6145
J.Smith272-70-02-3035
Christon374-1011-141-50321
Cotton314-70-00-33410
Cowart374-102-31-34210
Gordon343-50-30-6336
Munford171-21-11-4113
Totals20020-4615-236-30122060

Percentages: FG .435, FT .652.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Cotton 2-4, Christon 2-5, J.Smith 1-3, Munford 0-1, Cowart 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon 3, Aku).

Turnovers: 19 (Cowart 5, Cotton 4, Gordon 4, Christon 2, J.Smith 2, Munford 2).

Steals: 5 (Christon 2, Cotton, Cowart, J.Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PRAIRIE VIEWMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Rasas366-91-44-111113
Rutty252-43-53-5227
Douglas355-164-41-32315
Gambrell365-143-50-46215
T.Smith191-42-30-2045
Bell192-40-00-0114
Augustin181-20-21-4132
Neal90-00-00-0120
Myles30-00-01-1010
Totals20022-5413-2310-30141961

Percentages: FG .407, FT .565.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Gambrell 2-9, Douglas 1-3, T.Smith 1-3, Bell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Douglas 2, Neal).

Turnovers: 12 (Gambrell 4, Douglas 3, Rutty 2, Augustin, Bell, T.Smith).

Steals: 5 (Rasas 2, Augustin, Bell, Myles).

Technical Fouls: None.

Grambling St.263460
Prairie View263561

A_946 (6,500).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you