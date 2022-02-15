|FG
|GRAMBLING ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Randolph
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Christon
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|6
|Cowart
|26
|4-12
|11-13
|1-3
|2
|3
|20
|Moton
|38
|6-9
|2-4
|1-4
|5
|4
|16
|E.Parrish
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|2
|Moss
|26
|4-10
|1-2
|3-4
|2
|2
|10
|Taylor
|17
|5-10
|1-2
|4-8
|0
|4
|11
|McCray
|15
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|4
|Lamin
|11
|0-1
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|2
|1
|Munford
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Robinson
|7
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-60
|16-23
|12-34
|12
|26
|70
Percentages: FG .400, FT .696.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Christon 2-4, Moton 2-4, Moss 1-2, Cowart 1-3, Munford 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Taylor 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (McCray 2, Moss 2, Lamin).
Turnovers: 15 (Cowart 3, E.Parrish 3, Robinson 2, Christon, Lamin, McCray, Moss, Moton, Munford, Randolph).
Steals: 6 (Moton 3, E.Parrish, Moss, Randolph).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRAIRIE VIEW
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bell
|14
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|0
|Cox
|38
|3-7
|6-11
|2-4
|1
|0
|14
|Daniels
|39
|4-10
|4-6
|2-12
|5
|4
|12
|Douglas
|40
|6-17
|10-13
|3-7
|3
|4
|23
|Gambrell
|38
|6-13
|2-4
|0-1
|3
|2
|17
|Kendall
|13
|1-3
|1-2
|4-8
|0
|5
|3
|Guess
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Myles
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ware
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-51
|23-36
|12-37
|13
|21
|71
Percentages: FG .412, FT .639.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Gambrell 3-7, Cox 2-4, Douglas 1-3, Daniels 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Douglas 3, Bell).
Turnovers: 15 (Daniels 5, Gambrell 4, Douglas 3, Cox 2, Bell).
Steals: 6 (Cox 3, Douglas 3).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Grambling St.
|30
|40
|—
|70
|Prairie View
|30
|41
|—
|71
A_794 (6,500).