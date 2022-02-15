FGFTReb
GRAMBLING ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Randolph110-00-00-1000
Christon192-60-00-3046
Cowart264-1211-131-32320
Moton386-92-41-45416
E.Parrish231-30-00-3322
Moss264-101-23-42210
Taylor175-101-24-80411
McCray152-50-01-1024
Lamin110-11-22-4021
Munford70-10-00-2000
Robinson70-30-00-1030
Totals20024-6016-2312-34122670

Percentages: FG .400, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Christon 2-4, Moton 2-4, Moss 1-2, Cowart 1-3, Munford 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Taylor 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (McCray 2, Moss 2, Lamin).

Turnovers: 15 (Cowart 3, E.Parrish 3, Robinson 2, Christon, Lamin, McCray, Moss, Moton, Munford, Randolph).

Steals: 6 (Moton 3, E.Parrish, Moss, Randolph).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PRAIRIE VIEWMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bell140-00-00-1050
Cox383-76-112-41014
Daniels394-104-62-125412
Douglas406-1710-133-73423
Gambrell386-132-40-13217
Kendall131-31-24-8053
Guess91-10-00-1012
Myles50-00-00-1000
Ware40-00-01-2100
Totals20021-5123-3612-37132171

Percentages: FG .412, FT .639.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Gambrell 3-7, Cox 2-4, Douglas 1-3, Daniels 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Douglas 3, Bell).

Turnovers: 15 (Daniels 5, Gambrell 4, Douglas 3, Cox 2, Bell).

Steals: 6 (Cox 3, Douglas 3).

Technical Fouls: None.

Grambling St.304070
Prairie View304171

A_794 (6,500).

