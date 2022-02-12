|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTHERN U.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lyons
|33
|10-16
|1-1
|2-11
|0
|3
|24
|T.Williams
|29
|7-11
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|1
|16
|Parker
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Byrd
|21
|2-7
|1-2
|0-0
|4
|3
|6
|Saddler
|26
|3-9
|2-5
|1-2
|2
|4
|8
|Whitley
|28
|3-11
|8-8
|1-1
|0
|5
|15
|Ewing
|19
|1-1
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|0
|3
|Rollins
|12
|0-2
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|1
|Brooks
|11
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Holliday
|10
|1-1
|0-2
|1-6
|2
|5
|2
|Sears
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Johnson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-62
|17-26
|10-30
|10
|26
|77
Percentages: FG .435, FT .654.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Lyons 3-4, Byrd 1-4, T.Williams 1-4, Whitley 1-5, Rollins 0-1, Saddler 0-1, Brooks 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 21 (Saddler 5, Lyons 4, Byrd 3, Whitley 3, Brooks 2, Holliday 2, Sears, T.Williams).
Steals: 10 (Saddler 4, Byrd 2, Johnson, Lyons, T.Williams, Whitley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRAIRIE VIEW
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bell
|29
|1-4
|1-3
|3-8
|0
|3
|3
|Cox
|37
|3-9
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|3
|9
|Daniels
|37
|7-11
|0-0
|1-11
|8
|4
|15
|Douglas
|27
|3-5
|11-14
|0-5
|6
|4
|17
|Gambrell
|35
|8-16
|6-9
|0-1
|5
|3
|25
|Kendall
|13
|4-5
|3-4
|3-6
|0
|2
|11
|Ware
|13
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|4
|Guess
|9
|0-0
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-52
|24-36
|9-36
|20
|21
|84
Percentages: FG .538, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Gambrell 3-9, Daniels 1-4, Cox 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 4.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bell 3, Daniels, Gambrell).
Turnovers: 17 (Douglas 6, Daniels 4, Gambrell 3, Bell, Cox, Kendall, Ware).
Steals: 14 (Cox 3, Douglas 3, Gambrell 3, Daniels 2, Bell, Kendall, Ware).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Southern U.
|31
|46
|—
|77
|Prairie View
|42
|42
|—
|84
A_824 (6,500).