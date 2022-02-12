FGFTReb
SOUTHERN U.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lyons3310-161-12-110324
T.Williams297-111-22-51116
Parker50-10-00-0010
Byrd212-71-20-0436
Saddler263-92-51-2248
Whitley283-118-81-10515
Ewing191-11-22-3103
Rollins120-21-21-1021
Brooks110-22-20-0002
Holliday101-10-21-6252
Sears40-10-00-1010
Johnson20-00-00-0010
Totals20027-6217-2610-30102677

Percentages: FG .435, FT .654.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Lyons 3-4, Byrd 1-4, T.Williams 1-4, Whitley 1-5, Rollins 0-1, Saddler 0-1, Brooks 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 21 (Saddler 5, Lyons 4, Byrd 3, Whitley 3, Brooks 2, Holliday 2, Sears, T.Williams).

Steals: 10 (Saddler 4, Byrd 2, Johnson, Lyons, T.Williams, Whitley).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PRAIRIE VIEWMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bell291-41-33-8033
Cox373-93-41-2039
Daniels377-110-01-118415
Douglas273-511-140-56417
Gambrell358-166-90-15325
Kendall134-53-43-60211
Ware132-20-01-2124
Guess90-00-20-1000
Totals20028-5224-369-36202184

Percentages: FG .538, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Gambrell 3-9, Daniels 1-4, Cox 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 4.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bell 3, Daniels, Gambrell).

Turnovers: 17 (Douglas 6, Daniels 4, Gambrell 3, Bell, Cox, Kendall, Ware).

Steals: 14 (Cox 3, Douglas 3, Gambrell 3, Daniels 2, Bell, Kendall, Ware).

Technical Fouls: None.

Southern U.314677
Prairie View424284

A_824 (6,500).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you