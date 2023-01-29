FGFTReb
PRAIRIE VIEWMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Rasas473-72-21-6018
Rutty241-23-40-5055
Augustin407-126-91-70221
Nelson403-79-100-22215
Smith285-125-60-31517
Harding245-72-50-40414
Harris241-31-22-4044
Gambrell140-50-00-1000
Douglas51-32-21-1004
Neal40-00-00-0000
Totals25026-5831-425-3332389

Percentages: FG .448, FT .738.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Harding 2-2, Smith 2-6, Augustin 1-2, Harris 1-2, Nelson 0-1, Rasas 0-1, Gambrell 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Augustin, Harris, Rasas, Rutty, Smith).

Turnovers: 14 (Nelson 4, Douglas 3, Rasas 3, Rutty 3, Smith).

Steals: 11 (Nelson 3, Rasas 3, Augustin 2, Smith 2, Douglas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXAS SOUTHERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes415-149-94-71419
Nicholas274-71-42-7259
Walker436-133-42-90415
Farooq300-40-00-5040
Mortle366-111-30-41514
Henry272-120-01-2316
Granger182-40-02-3025
Craig150-26-62-6016
Carter130-10-00-0010
Totals25025-6820-2613-4372774

Percentages: FG .368, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Henry 2-10, Granger 1-1, Mortle 1-3, Carter 0-1, Farooq 0-1, Walker 0-1, Barnes 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Farooq, Walker).

Turnovers: 18 (Barnes 4, Farooq 3, Mortle 3, Walker 3, Henry 2, Nicholas 2, Craig).

Steals: 4 (Mortle 3, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Prairie View2829151789
Texas Southern342315274

A_7,371 (8,100).

