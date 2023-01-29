|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRAIRIE VIEW
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Rasas
|47
|3-7
|2-2
|1-6
|0
|1
|8
|Rutty
|24
|1-2
|3-4
|0-5
|0
|5
|5
|Augustin
|40
|7-12
|6-9
|1-7
|0
|2
|21
|Nelson
|40
|3-7
|9-10
|0-2
|2
|2
|15
|Smith
|28
|5-12
|5-6
|0-3
|1
|5
|17
|Harding
|24
|5-7
|2-5
|0-4
|0
|4
|14
|Harris
|24
|1-3
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|4
|4
|Gambrell
|14
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Douglas
|5
|1-3
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Neal
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|250
|26-58
|31-42
|5-33
|3
|23
|89
Percentages: FG .448, FT .738.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Harding 2-2, Smith 2-6, Augustin 1-2, Harris 1-2, Nelson 0-1, Rasas 0-1, Gambrell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Augustin, Harris, Rasas, Rutty, Smith).
Turnovers: 14 (Nelson 4, Douglas 3, Rasas 3, Rutty 3, Smith).
Steals: 11 (Nelson 3, Rasas 3, Augustin 2, Smith 2, Douglas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS SOUTHERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|41
|5-14
|9-9
|4-7
|1
|4
|19
|Nicholas
|27
|4-7
|1-4
|2-7
|2
|5
|9
|Walker
|43
|6-13
|3-4
|2-9
|0
|4
|15
|Farooq
|30
|0-4
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|4
|0
|Mortle
|36
|6-11
|1-3
|0-4
|1
|5
|14
|Henry
|27
|2-12
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|1
|6
|Granger
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|5
|Craig
|15
|0-2
|6-6
|2-6
|0
|1
|6
|Carter
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|250
|25-68
|20-26
|13-43
|7
|27
|74
Percentages: FG .368, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Henry 2-10, Granger 1-1, Mortle 1-3, Carter 0-1, Farooq 0-1, Walker 0-1, Barnes 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Farooq, Walker).
Turnovers: 18 (Barnes 4, Farooq 3, Mortle 3, Walker 3, Henry 2, Nicholas 2, Craig).
Steals: 4 (Mortle 3, Walker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Prairie View
|28
|29
|15
|17
|—
|89
|Texas Southern
|34
|23
|15
|2
|—
|74
A_7,371 (8,100).
