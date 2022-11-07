FGFTReb
KANSAS CHRISTIANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Conley349-152-51-80220
Nwachukwu152-20-00-2024
Clark363-121-20-7237
Lewis246-124-50-20318
Washington395-89-110-30220
Jordan253-52-30-1108
Brooks110-00-11-1030
Stubbs90-00-00-0010
O'Guinn40-00-00-0000
Carvalho21-10-00-0002
Totals20029-5518-272-2431679

Percentages: FG .527, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 3-8, .375 (Lewis 2-4, Washington 1-3, Clark 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Brooks 3, Nwachukwu, Stubbs).

Turnovers: 19 (Lewis 4, Washington 4, Clark 3, Jordan 3, Nwachukwu 3, Brooks, Conley).

Steals: 7 (Conley 2, Jordan 2, Lewis 2, Clark).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PRAIRIE VIEWMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Rasas253-113-42-7039
Rutty171-20-01-3022
Douglas296-114-41-43016
Gambrell305-112-20-13114
Smith113-50-01-4026
Harris233-34-71-50310
Augustin163-82-23-6008
Neal133-50-00-2056
Miles106-74-41-30116
Bell92-51-11-1115
Nelson80-10-00-0030
Myles71-30-21-2012
Harding20-10-00-0100
Totals20036-7320-2612-3882294

Percentages: FG .493, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Gambrell 2-7, Harding 0-1, Rasas 0-1, Augustin 0-2, Bell 0-2, Douglas 0-2, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Augustin, Gambrell, Harris, Rutty).

Turnovers: 11 (Douglas 3, Gambrell 2, Neal 2, Rutty 2, Augustin, Smith).

Steals: 13 (Rasas 4, Harris 3, Augustin, Bell, Douglas, Gambrell, Miles, Neal).

Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas Christian413879
Prairie View474794

A_175 (6,500).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you