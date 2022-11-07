|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS CHRISTIAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Conley
|34
|9-15
|2-5
|1-8
|0
|2
|20
|Nwachukwu
|15
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|Clark
|36
|3-12
|1-2
|0-7
|2
|3
|7
|Lewis
|24
|6-12
|4-5
|0-2
|0
|3
|18
|Washington
|39
|5-8
|9-11
|0-3
|0
|2
|20
|Jordan
|25
|3-5
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|0
|8
|Brooks
|11
|0-0
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|3
|0
|Stubbs
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|O'Guinn
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Carvalho
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|29-55
|18-27
|2-24
|3
|16
|79
Percentages: FG .527, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 3-8, .375 (Lewis 2-4, Washington 1-3, Clark 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Brooks 3, Nwachukwu, Stubbs).
Turnovers: 19 (Lewis 4, Washington 4, Clark 3, Jordan 3, Nwachukwu 3, Brooks, Conley).
Steals: 7 (Conley 2, Jordan 2, Lewis 2, Clark).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRAIRIE VIEW
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Rasas
|25
|3-11
|3-4
|2-7
|0
|3
|9
|Rutty
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|Douglas
|29
|6-11
|4-4
|1-4
|3
|0
|16
|Gambrell
|30
|5-11
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|1
|14
|Smith
|11
|3-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|6
|Harris
|23
|3-3
|4-7
|1-5
|0
|3
|10
|Augustin
|16
|3-8
|2-2
|3-6
|0
|0
|8
|Neal
|13
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|5
|6
|Miles
|10
|6-7
|4-4
|1-3
|0
|1
|16
|Bell
|9
|2-5
|1-1
|1-1
|1
|1
|5
|Nelson
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Myles
|7
|1-3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Harding
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|36-73
|20-26
|12-38
|8
|22
|94
Percentages: FG .493, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Gambrell 2-7, Harding 0-1, Rasas 0-1, Augustin 0-2, Bell 0-2, Douglas 0-2, Smith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Augustin, Gambrell, Harris, Rutty).
Turnovers: 11 (Douglas 3, Gambrell 2, Neal 2, Rutty 2, Augustin, Smith).
Steals: 13 (Rasas 4, Harris 3, Augustin, Bell, Douglas, Gambrell, Miles, Neal).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Kansas Christian
|41
|38
|—
|79
|Prairie View
|47
|47
|—
|94
A_175 (6,500).
