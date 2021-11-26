|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRESBYTERIAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hill
|25
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|6
|Harrison
|34
|8-19
|7-8
|0-4
|3
|3
|28
|Reddish
|29
|4-5
|5-7
|3-5
|3
|2
|13
|Younger
|25
|3-7
|5-8
|3-4
|0
|2
|14
|Stewart
|24
|3-8
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|7
|Thrash
|17
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Ard
|16
|3-5
|1-3
|2-6
|1
|3
|7
|McCormack
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|0
|Graham
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Barnett
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Lovorn
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|18-26
|11-30
|14
|18
|75
Percentages: FG .436, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Harrison 5-10, Younger 3-6, Stewart 1-4, Reddish 0-1, Thrash 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (McCormack).
Turnovers: 11 (Ard 3, Hill 3, Harrison 2, McCormack, Stewart, Thrash).
Steals: 9 (Stewart 2, Thrash 2, Ard, Barnett, Harrison, Reddish, Younger).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CENT. ARKANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chatham
|36
|3-6
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|4
|6
|Cooper
|34
|4-10
|4-4
|1-2
|2
|4
|15
|Hunter
|36
|6-14
|4-4
|2-6
|5
|5
|16
|Baker
|18
|3-7
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|9
|Hall
|30
|4-7
|1-4
|0-2
|3
|3
|9
|Kayouloud
|19
|4-7
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|8
|Reeves
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Klintman
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Cato
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Shittu
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|11-14
|7-22
|14
|19
|66
Percentages: FG .455, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Cooper 3-8, Cato 1-1, Baker 1-5, Kayouloud 0-1, Reeves 0-2, Hunter 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Chatham 2, Reeves 2, Shittu).
Turnovers: 13 (Hunter 4, Cooper 3, Chatham 2, Hall 2, Kayouloud 2).
Steals: 5 (Cooper 2, Hunter 2, Baker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Presbyterian
|37
|38
|—
|75
|Cent. Arkansas
|35
|31
|—
|66
A_307 (8,933).