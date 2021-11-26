FGFTReb
PRESBYTERIANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hill253-70-00-3216
Harrison348-197-80-43328
Reddish294-55-73-53213
Younger253-75-83-40214
Stewart243-80-01-3237
Thrash170-30-00-1100
Ard163-51-32-6137
McCormack130-00-01-3030
Graham80-00-00-0110
Barnett60-10-01-1100
Lovorn30-00-00-0000
Totals20024-5518-2611-30141875

Percentages: FG .436, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Harrison 5-10, Younger 3-6, Stewart 1-4, Reddish 0-1, Thrash 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (McCormack).

Turnovers: 11 (Ard 3, Hill 3, Harrison 2, McCormack, Stewart, Thrash).

Steals: 9 (Stewart 2, Thrash 2, Ard, Barnett, Harrison, Reddish, Younger).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CENT. ARKANSASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chatham363-60-02-4146
Cooper344-104-41-22415
Hunter366-144-42-65516
Baker183-72-21-4119
Hall304-71-40-2339
Kayouloud194-70-01-3008
Reeves140-20-00-0110
Klintman50-00-00-1000
Cato41-10-00-0003
Shittu40-10-00-0110
Totals20025-5511-147-22141966

Percentages: FG .455, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Cooper 3-8, Cato 1-1, Baker 1-5, Kayouloud 0-1, Reeves 0-2, Hunter 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Chatham 2, Reeves 2, Shittu).

Turnovers: 13 (Hunter 4, Cooper 3, Chatham 2, Hall 2, Kayouloud 2).

Steals: 5 (Cooper 2, Hunter 2, Baker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Presbyterian373875
Cent. Arkansas353166

A_307 (8,933).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

