|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TRUETT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Franky
|27
|7-10
|4-4
|3-6
|1
|4
|18
|Toure
|22
|1-3
|1-2
|0-5
|0
|4
|3
|Kelly
|14
|3-4
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|4
|7
|Smith
|25
|0-7
|1-4
|3-3
|0
|1
|1
|Bryant
|28
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Covington
|21
|1-3
|0-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Arias-Ortega
|16
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|6
|Brown
|16
|0-1
|4-6
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Seitz
|12
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|4
|Crowden
|9
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|4
|Raines
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-45
|10-21
|6-19
|6
|21
|49
Percentages: FG .422, FT .476.
3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (Kelly 1-1, Crowden 0-1, Davidson 0-1, Bryant 0-2, Smith 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Franky 2, Covington).
Turnovers: 19 (Toure 4, Arias-Ortega 3, Covington 3, Franky 3, Bryant 2, Seitz 2, Brown, Kelly).
Steals: 5 (Arias-Ortega, Bryant, Kelly, Seitz, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRESBYTERIAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hill
|18
|6-9
|2-4
|2-5
|0
|3
|14
|Harrison
|20
|4-10
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|13
|Reddish
|19
|0-2
|2-5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|Younger
|18
|4-6
|4-4
|3-4
|0
|3
|12
|Stewart
|17
|3-3
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|3
|7
|Lovorn
|22
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|1
|5
|Ferguson
|15
|2-5
|1-2
|3-4
|1
|1
|5
|Barnett
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|3-8
|2
|3
|5
|McCormack
|14
|1-5
|2-2
|2-2
|0
|2
|4
|Thrash
|14
|4-6
|1-3
|1-4
|2
|0
|10
|Graham
|12
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|6
|Le Gregam
|10
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|8
|McMahon
|7
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-66
|14-23
|17-35
|19
|21
|91
Percentages: FG .500, FT .609.
3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Harrison 3-6, Le Gregam 2-2, Graham 2-5, Barnett 1-1, Stewart 1-1, Thrash 1-2, Lovorn 1-3, Ferguson 0-1, McCormack 0-2, McMahon 0-2, Younger 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Barnett, Hill, McCormack).
Turnovers: 9 (Ferguson 2, Harrison 2, Lovorn 2, Graham, Reddish, Younger).
Steals: 11 (Lovorn 3, Barnett 2, Le Gregam 2, Graham, Reddish, Stewart, Younger).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Truett
|26
|23
|—
|49
|Presbyterian
|49
|42
|—
|91
A_101 (2,300).