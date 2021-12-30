FGFTReb
TRUETTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Franky277-104-43-61418
Toure221-31-20-5043
Kelly143-40-10-1147
Smith250-71-43-3011
Bryant280-50-00-1110
Covington211-30-40-1022
Arias-Ortega163-40-00-0026
Brown160-14-60-2014
Seitz122-40-00-0104
Crowden92-30-00-0124
Raines70-00-00-0000
Davidson30-10-00-0100
Totals20019-4510-216-1962149

Percentages: FG .422, FT .476.

3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (Kelly 1-1, Crowden 0-1, Davidson 0-1, Bryant 0-2, Smith 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Franky 2, Covington).

Turnovers: 19 (Toure 4, Arias-Ortega 3, Covington 3, Franky 3, Bryant 2, Seitz 2, Brown, Kelly).

Steals: 5 (Arias-Ortega, Bryant, Kelly, Seitz, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PRESBYTERIANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hill186-92-42-50314
Harrison204-102-21-30013
Reddish190-22-51-3622
Younger184-64-43-40312
Stewart173-30-10-0237
Lovorn222-40-00-1515
Ferguson152-51-23-4115
Barnett142-30-03-8235
McCormack141-52-22-2024
Thrash144-61-31-42010
Graham122-50-01-1126
Le Gregam103-50-00-0008
McMahon70-30-00-0010
Totals20033-6614-2317-35192191

Percentages: FG .500, FT .609.

3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Harrison 3-6, Le Gregam 2-2, Graham 2-5, Barnett 1-1, Stewart 1-1, Thrash 1-2, Lovorn 1-3, Ferguson 0-1, McCormack 0-2, McMahon 0-2, Younger 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Barnett, Hill, McCormack).

Turnovers: 9 (Ferguson 2, Harrison 2, Lovorn 2, Graham, Reddish, Younger).

Steals: 11 (Lovorn 3, Barnett 2, Le Gregam 2, Graham, Reddish, Stewart, Younger).

Technical Fouls: None.

Truett262349
Presbyterian494291

A_101 (2,300).

