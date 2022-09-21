At Quail Hollow Golf Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
All times EDT
Thursday
Foursomes

1:05 p.m. — Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, International, vs. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States.

1:17 p.m. — Sungjae Im and Corey Conners, International, vs. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States.

1:29 p.m. — Tom Kim and K.H. Lee, International, vs. Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa, United States.

1:41 p.m. — Siwoo Kim and Cameron Davis, Australia, vs. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States.

1:53 p.m. — Taylor Pendrith and Mito Pereira, International, vs. Tony Finau and Max Homa, United States.

