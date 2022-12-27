At Quail Hollow Club

Charlotte, N.C.

Sept. 22-25, 2022

Final

Top 10 automatically qualify

United States

1.Scottie Scheffler13,180
2.Patrick Cantlay11,068
3.Xander Schauffele9,340
4.Sam Burns9,130
5.Justin Thomas8,718
6.Tony Finau8,575
7.Will Zalatoris7,986
8.Jordan Spieth7,214
9.Collin Morikawa6,727
10.Max Homa6,539
11.Billy Horschel6,047
12.Cameron Young5,511
13.Tom Hoge5,295
14.J.T. Poston4,593
15.Kevin Kisner4,519

International

1.Cameron SmithAUS17.9
2.Hideki MatsuyamaJPN7.99
3.Sungjae ImKOR7.59
4.Joaquin NiemannCHI6.42
5.Joohyung KimKOR4.99
6.Corey ConnersCAN4.98
7.Adam ScottAUS4.97
8.Mito PereiraCHI4.19
9.K.H. LeeKOR3.91
10.Erik Van RooyenRSA3.52
11.Sebastian MunozCOL3.36
12.Adam HadwinCAN3.32
13.Ryan FoxNZL3.27
14.Mackenzie HughesCAN3.17
15.Anirban LahiriIND3.09

