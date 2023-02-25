|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRINCETON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Evbuomwan
|35
|3-8
|0-0
|1-5
|5
|1
|6
|Kellman
|10
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|4
|Pierce
|36
|3-8
|2-2
|2-8
|1
|2
|9
|Allocco
|38
|3-8
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|1
|8
|Langborg
|33
|7-11
|2-2
|0-6
|0
|3
|18
|Martini
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|6
|Peters
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|3
|Lee
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|4
|Kiszka
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-52
|5-6
|5-31
|11
|12
|58
Percentages: FG .442, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Langborg 2-5, Martini 2-5, Peters 1-2, Allocco 1-3, Pierce 1-5, Evbuomwan 0-1, Kiszka 0-1, Lee 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (Evbuomwan 4, Allocco 2, Kellman, Kiszka, Lee).
Steals: 4 (Evbuomwan, Langborg, Lee, Peters).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARVARD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ajogbor
|14
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|6
|Ledlum
|39
|5-19
|4-5
|3-14
|3
|3
|14
|O'Neil
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Nelson
|39
|7-16
|1-3
|2-5
|2
|0
|19
|Tretout
|40
|3-12
|6-8
|3-5
|0
|1
|13
|Silverstein
|32
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Okpara
|16
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|0
|Pigge
|15
|1-4
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|4
|Simon
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-58
|13-18
|11-34
|7
|12
|56
Percentages: FG .328, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Nelson 4-7, Tretout 1-4, Silverstein 0-2, Pigge 0-3, Ledlum 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 6 (Nelson 3, Ledlum 2, Pigge).
Steals: 4 (Nelson, Okpara, Pigge, Tretout).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Princeton
|37
|21
|—
|58
|Harvard
|23
|33
|—
|56
A_1,636 (2,195).
