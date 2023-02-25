FGFTReb
PRINCETONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Evbuomwan353-80-01-5516
Kellman102-40-01-2104
Pierce363-82-22-8129
Allocco383-81-21-5018
Langborg337-112-20-60318
Martini172-50-00-3216
Peters151-20-00-2023
Lee132-50-00-0114
Kiszka30-10-00-0110
Totals20023-525-65-31111258

Percentages: FG .442, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Langborg 2-5, Martini 2-5, Peters 1-2, Allocco 1-3, Pierce 1-5, Evbuomwan 0-1, Kiszka 0-1, Lee 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (Evbuomwan 4, Allocco 2, Kellman, Kiszka, Lee).

Steals: 4 (Evbuomwan, Langborg, Lee, Peters).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HARVARDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ajogbor143-40-00-2116
Ledlum395-194-53-143314
O'Neil40-10-00-0000
Nelson397-161-32-52019
Tretout403-126-83-50113
Silverstein320-20-01-3010
Okpara160-00-01-3140
Pigge151-42-21-2024
Simon10-00-00-0000
Totals20019-5813-1811-3471256

Percentages: FG .328, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Nelson 4-7, Tretout 1-4, Silverstein 0-2, Pigge 0-3, Ledlum 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 6 (Nelson 3, Ledlum 2, Pigge).

Steals: 4 (Nelson, Okpara, Pigge, Tretout).

Technical Fouls: None.

Princeton372158
Harvard233356

A_1,636 (2,195).

