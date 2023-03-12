FGFTReb
PRINCETONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Evbuomwan388-144-62-54121
Kellman172-51-21-4035
Pierce374-82-24-101412
Allocco394-84-42-71215
Langborg354-124-60-24314
Martini221-50-01-4043
Lee70-34-40-0104
Peters50-20-00-0010
Totals20023-5719-2410-32111874

Percentages: FG .404, FT .792.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Allocco 3-4, Pierce 2-4, Langborg 2-6, Evbuomwan 1-2, Martini 1-4, Lee 0-1, Peters 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Pierce 2).

Turnovers: 5 (Evbuomwan 3, Kellman, Pierce).

Steals: 3 (Langborg 2, Allocco).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
YALEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jarvis212-43-43-5057
Kelly210-31-21-3111
Mahoney355-90-10-42113
Mbeng395-166-70-63318
Poulakidas362-71-22-7047
Knowling316-72-30-15314
Gharram101-20-00-3123
Wolf71-20-00-1012
Totals20022-5013-196-30122065

Percentages: FG .440, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Mahoney 3-6, Mbeng 2-7, Poulakidas 2-7, Gharram 1-1, Kelly 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Jarvis 2, Kelly 2, Mbeng, Poulakidas, Wolf).

Turnovers: 9 (Mbeng 3, Jarvis 2, Kelly, Knowling, Mahoney, Wolf).

Steals: 3 (Knowling, Mbeng, Poulakidas).

Technical Fouls: None.

Princeton334174
Yale293665

A_3,607 (6,854).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

