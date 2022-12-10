|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MONMOUTH (NJ)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Foster
|24
|2-7
|1-3
|1-3
|1
|2
|5
|Sandhu
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|5
|0
|Allen
|21
|4-13
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|8
|Holmstrom
|29
|4-9
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|9
|Ruth
|30
|3-10
|3-3
|1-2
|2
|3
|9
|J.Collins
|29
|1-3
|2-3
|1-4
|1
|1
|5
|Ball
|25
|3-9
|2-2
|0-6
|1
|2
|8
|Vuga
|16
|4-9
|2-3
|3-5
|0
|4
|10
|Spence
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|1
|0
|Doyle
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-62
|10-14
|8-27
|11
|23
|54
Percentages: FG .339, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (J.Collins 1-3, Holmstrom 1-5, Allen 0-1, Foster 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Ball 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Vuga).
Turnovers: 11 (Foster 3, J.Collins 3, Ruth 2, Ball, Sandhu, Spence).
Steals: 7 (Holmstrom 2, Vuga 2, Allen, Ruth, Spence).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRINCETON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Evbuomwan
|17
|2-3
|3-4
|3-7
|6
|1
|8
|Kellman
|16
|4-5
|3-5
|1-6
|0
|1
|11
|Pierce
|18
|3-6
|1-1
|2-5
|0
|1
|8
|Allocco
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|0
|3
|Langborg
|20
|4-10
|3-3
|0-3
|0
|0
|13
|Lee
|25
|5-9
|2-4
|0-4
|1
|3
|12
|Scott
|19
|3-6
|2-2
|0-3
|6
|0
|8
|Martini
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|1
|3
|Peters
|13
|0-2
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Austin
|10
|3-3
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|9
|Kiszka
|10
|2-4
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|1
|4
|O'Connell
|8
|1-2
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Byriel
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Adebayo
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|V.Collins
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|31-58
|21-27
|11-46
|21
|15
|91
Percentages: FG .534, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Langborg 2-8, Austin 1-1, Byriel 1-1, Evbuomwan 1-1, Allocco 1-2, Martini 1-2, Pierce 1-2, Kiszka 0-1, Peters 0-2, Lee 0-3, Scott 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Kellman, Pierce).
Turnovers: 12 (Kellman 2, Martini 2, Scott 2, Austin, Evbuomwan, Kiszka, Langborg, O'Connell, Peters).
Steals: 5 (Lee 2, Austin, Pierce, Scott).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Monmouth (NJ)
|22
|32
|—
|54
|Princeton
|41
|50
|—
|91
A_1,372 (6,854).
