MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Foster242-71-31-3125
Sandhu50-10-01-2050
Allen214-130-01-3038
Holmstrom294-90-00-0219
Ruth303-103-31-2239
J.Collins291-32-31-4115
Ball253-92-20-6128
Vuga164-92-33-50410
Spence110-00-00-0410
Doyle100-10-00-2010
Totals20021-6210-148-27112354

Percentages: FG .339, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (J.Collins 1-3, Holmstrom 1-5, Allen 0-1, Foster 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Ball 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Vuga).

Turnovers: 11 (Foster 3, J.Collins 3, Ruth 2, Ball, Sandhu, Spence).

Steals: 7 (Holmstrom 2, Vuga 2, Allen, Ruth, Spence).

Technical Fouls: None.

PRINCETONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Evbuomwan172-33-43-7618
Kellman164-53-51-60111
Pierce183-61-12-5018
Allocco161-20-00-2303
Langborg204-103-30-30013
Lee255-92-40-41312
Scott193-62-20-3608
Martini151-20-01-4213
Peters130-22-20-2022
Austin103-32-20-1129
Kiszka102-40-02-6114
O'Connell81-23-40-1115
Byriel71-10-01-1003
Adebayo30-20-00-0010
V.Collins31-10-01-1012
Totals20031-5821-2711-46211591

Percentages: FG .534, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Langborg 2-8, Austin 1-1, Byriel 1-1, Evbuomwan 1-1, Allocco 1-2, Martini 1-2, Pierce 1-2, Kiszka 0-1, Peters 0-2, Lee 0-3, Scott 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kellman, Pierce).

Turnovers: 12 (Kellman 2, Martini 2, Scott 2, Austin, Evbuomwan, Kiszka, Langborg, O'Connell, Peters).

Steals: 5 (Lee 2, Austin, Pierce, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

Monmouth (NJ)223254
Princeton415091

A_1,372 (6,854).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

