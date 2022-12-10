MONMOUTH (NJ) (1-9)
Foster 2-7 1-3 5, Sandhu 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 4-13 0-0 8, Holmstrom 4-9 0-0 9, Ruth 3-10 3-3 9, J.Collins 1-3 2-3 5, Ball 3-9 2-2 8, Vuga 4-9 2-3 10, Spence 0-0 0-0 0, Doyle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 10-14 54.
PRINCETON (8-2)
Evbuomwan 2-3 3-4 8, Kellman 4-5 3-5 11, Pierce 3-6 1-1 8, Allocco 1-2 0-0 3, Langborg 4-10 3-3 13, Lee 5-9 2-4 12, Scott 3-6 2-2 8, Martini 1-2 0-0 3, Peters 0-2 2-2 2, Austin 3-3 2-2 9, Kiszka 2-4 0-0 4, O'Connell 1-2 3-4 5, Byriel 1-1 0-0 3, Adebayo 0-2 0-0 0, V.Collins 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-58 21-27 91.
Halftime_Princeton 41-22. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 2-13 (J.Collins 1-3, Holmstrom 1-5, Allen 0-1, Foster 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Ball 0-2), Princeton 8-26 (Langborg 2-8, Austin 1-1, Byriel 1-1, Evbuomwan 1-1, Allocco 1-2, Martini 1-2, Pierce 1-2, Kiszka 0-1, Peters 0-2, Lee 0-3, Scott 0-3). Fouled Out_Sandhu. Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 27 (Ball 6), Princeton 46 (Evbuomwan 7). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 11 (Spence 4), Princeton 21 (Evbuomwan, Scott 6). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 23, Princeton 15. A_1,372 (6,854).
