DARTMOUTH (7-13)
Adelekun 3-3 0-2 6, Krystkowiak 1-4 2-3 4, Neskovic 9-15 4-5 24, Cornish 12-22 4-4 31, Robinson 3-5 0-0 8, Mitchell-Day 6-13 2-2 17, McRae 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0, Myrthil 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-66 12-16 90.
PRINCETON (14-5)
Evbuomwan 7-16 6-8 20, Kellman 8-10 2-4 18, Pierce 4-8 7-10 17, Allocco 6-10 3-4 17, Langborg 2-7 6-6 11, Lee 2-3 2-2 7, Peters 1-5 0-0 3, Martini 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 26-34 93.
Halftime_Princeton 43-40. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 10-26 (Mitchell-Day 3-6, Cornish 3-7, Robinson 2-4, Neskovic 2-6, Johnson 0-1, Krystkowiak 0-1, McRae 0-1), Princeton 7-22 (Allocco 2-5, Pierce 2-5, Lee 1-1, Langborg 1-4, Peters 1-4, Evbuomwan 0-1, Martini 0-2). Fouled Out_Adelekun, Krystkowiak, McRae. Rebounds_Dartmouth 27 (Cornish 7), Princeton 37 (Pierce 13). Assists_Dartmouth 13 (Adelekun, Cornish 4), Princeton 9 (Evbuomwan 5). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 27, Princeton 18. A_1,678 (6,854).
