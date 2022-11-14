FGFTReb
PRINCETONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Evbuomwan267-153-33-73117
Kellman215-92-44-54212
Pierce270-30-03-5210
Allocco287-101-20-73218
Langborg263-50-00-2229
Austin194-70-00-3149
Peters194-60-10-40211
Lee162-30-00-3205
Scott83-30-00-1017
Kiszka41-22-20-1004
O'Connell31-10-00-0012
Byriel20-00-00-0100
Adebayo10-00-00-0000
Totals20037-648-1210-38181694

Percentages: FG .578, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 12-19, .632 (Langborg 3-3, Peters 3-4, Allocco 3-5, Scott 1-1, Austin 1-2, Lee 1-2, Kiszka 0-1, Pierce 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Austin, Evbuomwan, Kellman, O'Connell).

Turnovers: 11 (Kellman 3, Austin 2, Lee 2, Allocco, Kiszka, Peters, Scott).

Steals: 7 (Austin 2, Scott 2, Evbuomwan, Lee, Peters).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UMBCMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fagan244-100-05-9008
Obeng-Mensah200-32-30-2132
Beaudion220-20-00-1220
Boonyasith272-65-60-4329
Lawrence316-172-22-22017
Picarelli224-70-00-1029
Docks202-61-20-1006
Doles164-80-03-5028
Harris60-20-01-1010
Edwards41-32-20-0005
Garang40-10-00-0100
Ciunys20-00-00-0000
Sapp20-00-00-0000
Totals20023-6512-1511-2691264

Percentages: FG .354, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Lawrence 3-6, Docks 1-2, Edwards 1-3, Picarelli 1-4, Doles 0-1, Garang 0-1, Obeng-Mensah 0-1, Beaudion 0-2, Boonyasith 0-2, Fagan 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Doles 2).

Turnovers: 10 (Edwards 2, Obeng-Mensah 2, Beaudion, Docks, Doles, Fagan, Garang, Harris).

Steals: 2 (Boonyasith, Picarelli).

Technical Fouls: None.

Princeton415394
UMBC273764

A_2,097 (4,654).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you