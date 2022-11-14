|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRINCETON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Evbuomwan
|26
|7-15
|3-3
|3-7
|3
|1
|17
|Kellman
|21
|5-9
|2-4
|4-5
|4
|2
|12
|Pierce
|27
|0-3
|0-0
|3-5
|2
|1
|0
|Allocco
|28
|7-10
|1-2
|0-7
|3
|2
|18
|Langborg
|26
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|9
|Austin
|19
|4-7
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|4
|9
|Peters
|19
|4-6
|0-1
|0-4
|0
|2
|11
|Lee
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|5
|Scott
|8
|3-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|7
|Kiszka
|4
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|4
|O'Connell
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Byriel
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Adebayo
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|37-64
|8-12
|10-38
|18
|16
|94
Percentages: FG .578, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 12-19, .632 (Langborg 3-3, Peters 3-4, Allocco 3-5, Scott 1-1, Austin 1-2, Lee 1-2, Kiszka 0-1, Pierce 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Austin, Evbuomwan, Kellman, O'Connell).
Turnovers: 11 (Kellman 3, Austin 2, Lee 2, Allocco, Kiszka, Peters, Scott).
Steals: 7 (Austin 2, Scott 2, Evbuomwan, Lee, Peters).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMBC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fagan
|24
|4-10
|0-0
|5-9
|0
|0
|8
|Obeng-Mensah
|20
|0-3
|2-3
|0-2
|1
|3
|2
|Beaudion
|22
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Boonyasith
|27
|2-6
|5-6
|0-4
|3
|2
|9
|Lawrence
|31
|6-17
|2-2
|2-2
|2
|0
|17
|Picarelli
|22
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|9
|Docks
|20
|2-6
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Doles
|16
|4-8
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|2
|8
|Harris
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Edwards
|4
|1-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Garang
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Ciunys
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sapp
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-65
|12-15
|11-26
|9
|12
|64
Percentages: FG .354, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Lawrence 3-6, Docks 1-2, Edwards 1-3, Picarelli 1-4, Doles 0-1, Garang 0-1, Obeng-Mensah 0-1, Beaudion 0-2, Boonyasith 0-2, Fagan 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Doles 2).
Turnovers: 10 (Edwards 2, Obeng-Mensah 2, Beaudion, Docks, Doles, Fagan, Garang, Harris).
Steals: 2 (Boonyasith, Picarelli).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Princeton
|41
|53
|—
|94
|UMBC
|27
|37
|—
|64
A_2,097 (4,654).
