PRINCETON (1-2)
Evbuomwan 7-15 3-3 17, Kellman 5-9 2-4 12, Pierce 0-3 0-0 0, Allocco 7-10 1-2 18, Langborg 3-5 0-0 9, Austin 4-7 0-0 9, Peters 4-6 0-1 11, Lee 2-3 0-0 5, Scott 3-3 0-0 7, Kiszka 1-2 2-2 4, O'Connell 1-1 0-0 2, Byriel 0-0 0-0 0, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-64 8-12 94.
UMBC (1-2)
Fagan 4-10 0-0 8, Obeng-Mensah 0-3 2-3 2, Beaudion 0-2 0-0 0, Boonyasith 2-6 5-6 9, Lawrence 6-17 2-2 17, Picarelli 4-7 0-0 9, Docks 2-6 1-2 6, Doles 4-8 0-0 8, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 1-3 2-2 5, Garang 0-1 0-0 0, Ciunys 0-0 0-0 0, Sapp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 12-15 64.
Halftime_Princeton 41-27. 3-Point Goals_Princeton 12-19 (Langborg 3-3, Peters 3-4, Allocco 3-5, Scott 1-1, Austin 1-2, Lee 1-2, Kiszka 0-1, Pierce 0-1), UMBC 6-25 (Lawrence 3-6, Docks 1-2, Edwards 1-3, Picarelli 1-4, Doles 0-1, Garang 0-1, Obeng-Mensah 0-1, Beaudion 0-2, Boonyasith 0-2, Fagan 0-3). Rebounds_Princeton 38 (Evbuomwan, Allocco 7), UMBC 26 (Fagan 9). Assists_Princeton 18 (Kellman 4), UMBC 9 (Boonyasith 3). Total Fouls_Princeton 16, UMBC 12. A_2,097 (4,654).
