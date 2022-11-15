STONEHILL (1-3)
Bergan 1-3 0-0 2, Sims 5-11 1-2 11, Zegarowski 5-12 1-2 14, Burnett 4-8 1-2 10, Stone 6-8 0-0 12, Johnson 5-7 0-0 15, Mack 3-4 0-0 7, McGill 1-2 0-0 2, Meuser 1-2 1-1 3, Stinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 4-7 76.
PROVIDENCE (3-0)
Croswell 8-14 0-1 16, Hopkins 5-8 6-6 16, Bynum 2-8 2-3 7, Carter 6-12 1-1 14, Locke 5-8 0-0 14, Pierre 4-5 0-0 10, Moore 4-7 7-8 16, Breed 0-1 2-2 2, Floyd 1-2 0-0 3, Castro 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 36-67 18-21 100.
Halftime_Providence 47-36. 3-Point Goals_Stonehill 10-21 (Johnson 5-7, Zegarowski 3-6, Burnett 1-1, Mack 1-1, McGill 0-1, Meuser 0-1, Sims 0-2, Stone 0-2), Providence 10-19 (Locke 4-6, Pierre 2-2, Moore 1-1, Floyd 1-2, Bynum 1-3, Carter 1-5). Rebounds_Stonehill 17 (Burnett, Mack 4), Providence 38 (Croswell 9). Assists_Stonehill 16 (Bergan, Burnett 4), Providence 16 (Hopkins, Bynum, Pierre 4). Total Fouls_Stonehill 17, Providence 12. A_5,887 (12,410).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.