PROVIDENCE (11-3)
Croswell 5-7 5-5 15, Hopkins 2-8 2-2 6, Bynum 4-7 2-2 11, Carter 9-16 2-4 21, Locke 2-10 2-3 7, Moore 3-6 1-1 7, Breed 1-2 0-0 2, Pierre 1-4 0-0 3, Floyd 0-0 0-0 0, Castro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 14-17 72.
BUTLER (8-6)
J.Thomas 4-7 3-4 12, Bates 6-7 0-0 12, Harris 3-11 4-6 10, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Lukosius 2-7 1-2 5, Ali 4-12 0-0 9, P.Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Taylor 0-5 2-4 2, Hughes 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 20-57 10-16 52.
Halftime_Providence 46-18. 3-Point Goals_Providence 4-13 (Pierre 1-1, Carter 1-2, Bynum 1-3, Locke 1-6, Moore 0-1), Butler 2-16 (J.Thomas 1-1, Ali 1-6, Hunter 0-1, Lukosius 0-1, Taylor 0-3, Harris 0-4). Rebounds_Providence 39 (Croswell 10), Butler 28 (J.Thomas 6). Assists_Providence 13 (Bynum 7), Butler 9 (Harris 4). Total Fouls_Providence 16, Butler 15. A_7,577 (9,100).
