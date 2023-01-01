FGFTReb
PROVIDENCEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Croswell251-53-44-10145
Hopkins335-92-61-81312
J.Bynum335-125-60-42318
Carter288-135-91-41122
Locke242-40-00-1226
Breed261-32-20-3334
Moore161-30-02-3032
Pierre81-10-00-0013
Castro60-02-20-2102
Floyd10-00-00-0000
Totals20024-5019-298-35112074

Percentages: FG .480, FT .655.

3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (J.Bynum 3-5, Locke 2-3, Pierre 1-1, Carter 1-2, Breed 0-1, Hopkins 0-1, Moore 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Carter 4, Hopkins).

Turnovers: 19 (Croswell 5, Hopkins 5, Breed 4, J.Bynum 2, Moore 2, Pierre).

Steals: 9 (Carter 5, Hopkins 2, Breed, Croswell).

Technical Fouls: Hopkins, 13:49 second; Croswell, 13:49 second; Croswell, 9:00 second; Bynum, 4:34 second.

FGFTReb
DEPAULMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anei220-52-22-5132
Johnson345-170-02-41511
Penn232-60-00-5054
Gibson271-68-91-11310
Terry312-62-31-6127
Nelson298-130-32-73417
Gebrewhit201-13-30-1326
Raimey81-10-00-1002
Cruz60-20-01-1000
Totals20020-5715-209-31102459

Percentages: FG .351, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Gebrewhit 1-1, Terry 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Johnson 1-8, Anei 0-1, Cruz 0-1, Penn 0-1, Gibson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Anei 3, Penn).

Turnovers: 19 (Terry 5, Gibson 4, Johnson 3, Nelson 3, Anei, Cruz, Gebrewhit, Penn).

Steals: 9 (Anei 5, Nelson 2, Terry 2).

Technical Fouls: Nelson, 13:49 second; Anei, 9:00 second.

Providence383674
DePaul233659

A_3,316 (10,387).

