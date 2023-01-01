PROVIDENCE (12-3)
Croswell 1-5 3-4 5, Hopkins 5-9 2-6 12, J.Bynum 5-12 5-6 18, Carter 8-13 5-9 22, Locke 2-4 0-0 6, Breed 1-3 2-2 4, Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Pierre 1-1 0-0 3, Castro 0-0 2-2 2, Floyd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 19-29 74.
DEPAUL (7-8)
Anei 0-5 2-2 2, Johnson 5-17 0-0 11, Penn 2-6 0-0 4, Gibson 1-6 8-9 10, Terry 2-6 2-3 7, Nelson 8-13 0-3 17, Gebrewhit 1-1 3-3 6, Raimey 1-1 0-0 2, Cruz 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 15-20 59.
Halftime_Providence 38-23. 3-Point Goals_Providence 7-14 (J.Bynum 3-5, Locke 2-3, Pierre 1-1, Carter 1-2, Breed 0-1, Hopkins 0-1, Moore 0-1), DePaul 4-19 (Gebrewhit 1-1, Terry 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Johnson 1-8, Anei 0-1, Cruz 0-1, Penn 0-1, Gibson 0-4). Fouled Out_Johnson, Penn. Rebounds_Providence 35 (Croswell 10), DePaul 31 (Nelson 7). Assists_Providence 11 (Breed 3), DePaul 10 (Nelson, Gebrewhit 3). Total Fouls_Providence 20, DePaul 24. A_3,316 (10,387).
