|Purdue
|3
|14
|0
|14
|—
|31
|Maryland
|7
|10
|0
|12
|—
|29
First Quarter
MD_Tagovailoa 9 run (Ryland kick), 10:31.
PUR_FG Fineran 39, 4:50.
Second Quarter
PUR_Downing 1 run (Fineran kick), 14:04.
MD_FG Ryland 46, 10:22.
PUR_Rice 4 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), 6:16.
MD_Dyches 68 pass from Tagovailoa (Ryland kick), :14.
Fourth Quarter
MD_Hemby 11 pass from Tagovailoa (kick failed), 7:47.
PUR_Durham 4 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), 3:19.
PUR_Mockobee 1 run (Fineran kick), 1:20.
MD_Dyches 18 pass from Tagovailoa (pass failed), :35.
A_36,204.
|PUR
|MD
|First downs
|23
|18
|Total Net Yards
|373
|387
|Rushes-yards
|34-13
|25-72
|Passing
|360
|315
|Punt Returns
|3-2
|1--1
|Kickoff Returns
|3-71
|4-80
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-41-1
|26-38-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-31
|3-16
|Punts
|4-40.25
|5-40.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-65
|9-76
|Time of Possession
|33:47
|26:13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Purdue, Mockobee 13-26, Downing 8-13, Tracy 1-2, K.Lewis 1-(minus 1), (Team) 2-(minus 2), O'Connell 9-(minus 25). Maryland, Littleton 6-30, Hemby 7-26, McDonald 5-19, Ram.Brown 1-1, Tagovailoa 6-(minus 4).
PASSING_Purdue, O'Connell 30-41-1-360. Maryland, Tagovailoa 26-38-1-315.
RECEIVING_Purdue, Durham 7-109, Rice 5-54, Sheffield 4-48, Tracy 3-48, Mockobee 3-30, Jones 3-15, Downing 2-17, Furtney 1-20, Piferi 1-12, Sowinski 1-7. Maryland, Hemby 5-63, Dyches 4-106, Copeland 4-44, Jarrett 4-28, Ram.Brown 3-21, Demus 2-40, Dippre 2-10, Felton 1-5, Knotts 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Maryland, Ryland 52.
