Purdue31401431
Maryland71001229

First Quarter

MD_Tagovailoa 9 run (Ryland kick), 10:31.

PUR_FG Fineran 39, 4:50.

Second Quarter

PUR_Downing 1 run (Fineran kick), 14:04.

MD_FG Ryland 46, 10:22.

PUR_Rice 4 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), 6:16.

MD_Dyches 68 pass from Tagovailoa (Ryland kick), :14.

Fourth Quarter

MD_Hemby 11 pass from Tagovailoa (kick failed), 7:47.

PUR_Durham 4 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), 3:19.

PUR_Mockobee 1 run (Fineran kick), 1:20.

MD_Dyches 18 pass from Tagovailoa (pass failed), :35.

A_36,204.

PURMD
First downs2318
Total Net Yards373387
Rushes-yards34-1325-72
Passing360315
Punt Returns3-21--1
Kickoff Returns3-714-80
Interceptions Ret.1-01-0
Comp-Att-Int30-41-126-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost5-313-16
Punts4-40.255-40.4
Fumbles-Lost3-20-0
Penalties-Yards6-659-76
Time of Possession33:4726:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Purdue, Mockobee 13-26, Downing 8-13, Tracy 1-2, K.Lewis 1-(minus 1), (Team) 2-(minus 2), O'Connell 9-(minus 25). Maryland, Littleton 6-30, Hemby 7-26, McDonald 5-19, Ram.Brown 1-1, Tagovailoa 6-(minus 4).

PASSING_Purdue, O'Connell 30-41-1-360. Maryland, Tagovailoa 26-38-1-315.

RECEIVING_Purdue, Durham 7-109, Rice 5-54, Sheffield 4-48, Tracy 3-48, Mockobee 3-30, Jones 3-15, Downing 2-17, Furtney 1-20, Piferi 1-12, Sowinski 1-7. Maryland, Hemby 5-63, Dyches 4-106, Copeland 4-44, Jarrett 4-28, Ram.Brown 3-21, Demus 2-40, Dippre 2-10, Felton 1-5, Knotts 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Maryland, Ryland 52.

