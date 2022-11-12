|Purdue
|0
|14
|7
|10
|—
|31
|Illinois
|7
|7
|7
|3
|—
|24
First Quarter
ILL_C.Brown 2 run (C.Griffin kick), 8:07.
Second Quarter
PUR_Mockobee 6 run (Fineran kick), 8:46.
ILL_C.Brown 8 run (C.Griffin kick), 4:33.
PUR_Jones 32 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), 1:40.
Third Quarter
PUR_Durham 5 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), 6:57.
ILL_Hightower 6 pass from DeVito (C.Griffin kick), 1:13.
Fourth Quarter
PUR_Durham 12 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), 13:13.
PUR_FG Fineran 25, 1:05.
ILL_FG C.Griffin 38, :17.
A_45,574.
|PUR
|ILL
|First downs
|25
|18
|Total Net Yards
|379
|303
|Rushes-yards
|33-142
|33-102
|Passing
|237
|201
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-19
|3-55
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-16
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-40-1
|18-32-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-22
|Punts
|4-44.75
|7-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-80
|12-121
|Time of Possession
|32:15
|27:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Purdue, Mockobee 28-106, O'Connell 2-33, Downing 1-2, K.Lewis 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Illinois, C.Brown 23-98, Love 4-3, DeVito 6-1.
PASSING_Purdue, O'Connell 25-40-1-237. Illinois, DeVito 18-32-1-201.
RECEIVING_Purdue, Durham 7-70, Sheffield 6-72, Jones 4-66, Mockobee 4-26, Rice 1-5, Sowinski 1-4, Burks 1-(minus 2), Tracy 1-(minus 4). Illinois, Hightower 5-89, C.Brown 3-32, P.Bryant 3-25, Williams 3-16, Reiman 2-13, Washington 1-25, Love 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Purdue, Fineran 44.
