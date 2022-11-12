Purdue01471031
Illinois777324

First Quarter

ILL_C.Brown 2 run (C.Griffin kick), 8:07.

Second Quarter

PUR_Mockobee 6 run (Fineran kick), 8:46.

ILL_C.Brown 8 run (C.Griffin kick), 4:33.

PUR_Jones 32 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), 1:40.

Third Quarter

PUR_Durham 5 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), 6:57.

ILL_Hightower 6 pass from DeVito (C.Griffin kick), 1:13.

Fourth Quarter

PUR_Durham 12 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), 13:13.

PUR_FG Fineran 25, 1:05.

ILL_FG C.Griffin 38, :17.

A_45,574.

PURILL
First downs2518
Total Net Yards379303
Rushes-yards33-14233-102
Passing237201
Punt Returns1-81-0
Kickoff Returns2-193-55
Interceptions Ret.1-01-16
Comp-Att-Int25-40-118-32-1
Sacked-Yards Lost0-02-22
Punts4-44.757-42.0
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards6-8012-121
Time of Possession32:1527:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Purdue, Mockobee 28-106, O'Connell 2-33, Downing 1-2, K.Lewis 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Illinois, C.Brown 23-98, Love 4-3, DeVito 6-1.

PASSING_Purdue, O'Connell 25-40-1-237. Illinois, DeVito 18-32-1-201.

RECEIVING_Purdue, Durham 7-70, Sheffield 6-72, Jones 4-66, Mockobee 4-26, Rice 1-5, Sowinski 1-4, Burks 1-(minus 2), Tracy 1-(minus 4). Illinois, Hightower 5-89, C.Brown 3-32, P.Bryant 3-25, Williams 3-16, Reiman 2-13, Washington 1-25, Love 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Purdue, Fineran 44.

