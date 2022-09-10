Indiana St.00000
Purdue211414756

First Quarter

PUR_Doerue 4 run (Fineran kick), 13:20.

PUR_Jones 7 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), 9:57.

PUR_Piferi 26 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), 6:44.

Second Quarter

PUR_Jones 36 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), 3:50.

PUR_Jones 5 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), :46.

Third Quarter

PUR_Downing 1 run (Fineran kick), 9:15.

PUR_C.Allen 65 interception return (Fineran kick), 6:43.

Fourth Quarter

PUR_Mockobee 14 run (Krockover kick), 14:54.

A_53,676.

INSTPUR
First downs728
Total Net Yards145521
Rushes-yards36-5145-232
Passing94289
Punt Returns1-243-6
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.0-02-67
Comp-Att-Int9-20-225-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-210-0
Punts9-38.7783-42.667
Fumbles-Lost2-11-1
Penalties-Yards4-383-13
Time of Possession28:1331:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indiana St., Hodge 9-32, Dinka 12-16, Basinger 5-12, C.Chambers 3-4, Olaes 2-(minus 1), Screws 5-(minus 12). Purdue, Mockobee 13-78, Downing 11-55, K.Lewis 12-37, Tracy 3-34, Burton 2-15, Doerue 3-7, Alaimo 1-6.

PASSING_Indiana St., Screws 6-14-2-83, Olaes 3-6-0-11. Purdue, O'Connell 17-19-0-211, Alaimo 4-5-0-37, Burton 3-3-0-33, B.Allen 1-3-0-8.

RECEIVING_Indiana St., Hendrix 5-90, E.Chambers 1-5, Ferrell 1-3, Hodge 1-2, Caton 1-(minus 6). Purdue, Jones 9-133, Tracy 4-37, Burks 2-31, Terrell 2-12, Piferi 1-26, Downing 1-15, Maxwell 1-8, Doerue 1-7, Durham 1-7, Biber 1-6, C.Sullivan 1-6, Mockobee 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

