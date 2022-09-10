|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Purdue
|21
|14
|14
|7
|—
|56
First Quarter
PUR_Doerue 4 run (Fineran kick), 13:20.
PUR_Jones 7 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), 9:57.
PUR_Piferi 26 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), 6:44.
Second Quarter
PUR_Jones 36 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), 3:50.
PUR_Jones 5 pass from O'Connell (Fineran kick), :46.
Third Quarter
PUR_Downing 1 run (Fineran kick), 9:15.
PUR_C.Allen 65 interception return (Fineran kick), 6:43.
Fourth Quarter
PUR_Mockobee 14 run (Krockover kick), 14:54.
A_53,676.
|INST
|PUR
|First downs
|7
|28
|Total Net Yards
|145
|521
|Rushes-yards
|36-51
|45-232
|Passing
|94
|289
|Punt Returns
|1-24
|3-6
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-67
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-20-2
|25-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-21
|0-0
|Punts
|9-38.778
|3-42.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-38
|3-13
|Time of Possession
|28:13
|31:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indiana St., Hodge 9-32, Dinka 12-16, Basinger 5-12, C.Chambers 3-4, Olaes 2-(minus 1), Screws 5-(minus 12). Purdue, Mockobee 13-78, Downing 11-55, K.Lewis 12-37, Tracy 3-34, Burton 2-15, Doerue 3-7, Alaimo 1-6.
PASSING_Indiana St., Screws 6-14-2-83, Olaes 3-6-0-11. Purdue, O'Connell 17-19-0-211, Alaimo 4-5-0-37, Burton 3-3-0-33, B.Allen 1-3-0-8.
RECEIVING_Indiana St., Hendrix 5-90, E.Chambers 1-5, Ferrell 1-3, Hodge 1-2, Caton 1-(minus 6). Purdue, Jones 9-133, Tracy 4-37, Burks 2-31, Terrell 2-12, Piferi 1-26, Downing 1-15, Maxwell 1-8, Doerue 1-7, Durham 1-7, Biber 1-6, C.Sullivan 1-6, Mockobee 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
