FGFTReb
PURDUE (19-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Harper140-40-03-4010
Ellis358-172-21-32119
Hardin323-82-20-11410
Petree212-63-41-3318
Terry343-80-04-8636
Woltman30-00-00-2000
Layden310-42-20-7012
Learn133-40-02-5046
Smith172-40-02-3116
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20021-559-1015-40131657

Percentages: FG 38.182, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Hardin 2-6, Smith 2-2, Ellis 1-6, Petree 1-2, Harper 0-2, Layden 0-4)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Learn 2, Smith 1)

Turnovers: 24 (Layden 6, Terry 5, Ellis 4, Harper 3, Petree 3, Learn 2, Woltman 1)

Steals: 11 (Terry 5, Petree 2, Layden 2, Harper 1, Ellis 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
WISCONSIN (11-20)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Williams202-71-31-5025
LaBarbera393-90-02-10328
Pospisilova407-192-22-42217
Schramek221-51-12-4253
Wilke396-120-03-52217
Copeland291-40-10-1432
Porter11-10-00-0003
Leuzinger100-00-00-0010
Team00-00-03-4000
Totals20021-574-713-33131755

Percentages: FG 36.842, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Wilke 5-9, LaBarbera 2-6, Pospisilova 1-3, Porter 1-1, Schramek 0-2, Copeland 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 2)

Turnovers: 20 (Pospisilova 4, Copeland 4, LaBarbera 3, Schramek 3, Williams 2, Leuzinger 2, Wilke 1, Porter 1)

Steals: 9 (Pospisilova 3, Wilke 3, Copeland 3)

Technical Fouls: None

Wisconsin1713111455
Purdue714171957

A_0

Officials_Brian Garland, Cameron Inouye, Jesse Dickerson

