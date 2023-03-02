WISCONSIN (11-20)
Williams 2-7 1-3 5, LaBarbera 3-9 0-0 8, Pospisilova 7-19 2-2 17, Schramek 1-5 1-1 3, Wilke 6-12 0-0 17, Copeland 1-4 0-1 2, Porter 1-1 0-0 3, Leuzinger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-57 4-7 55
PURDUE (19-9)
Harper 0-4 0-0 0, Ellis 8-17 2-2 19, Hardin 3-8 2-2 10, Petree 2-6 3-4 8, Terry 3-8 0-0 6, Woltman 0-0 0-0 0, Layden 0-4 2-2 2, Learn 3-4 0-0 6, Smith 2-4 0-0 6, Totals 21-55 9-10 57
|Wisconsin
|17
|13
|11
|14
|—
|55
|Purdue
|7
|14
|17
|19
|—
|57
3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 9-24 (LaBarbera 2-6, Pospisilova 1-3, Schramek 0-2, Wilke 5-9, Copeland 0-3, Porter 1-1), Purdue 6-22 (Harper 0-2, Ellis 1-6, Hardin 2-6, Petree 1-2, Layden 0-4, Smith 2-2). Assists_Wisconsin 13 (Copeland 4), Purdue 13 (Terry 6). Fouled Out_Wisconsin Schramek. Rebounds_Wisconsin 33 (LaBarbera 10), Purdue 40 (Terry 8). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 17, Purdue 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
