FGFTReb
ILL.-CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Skobalj254-92-21-44314
Ahale332-50-00-0226
Carter353-72-22-6028
Franklin337-181-21-83317
K.Johnson334-80-01-4658
Diggins210-42-22-8212
Griffin194-72-31-40111
Yaklich10-00-00-0000
Totals20024-589-118-34171766

Percentages: FG .414, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Skobalj 4-9, Ahale 2-5, Franklin 2-8, Griffin 1-3, Carter 0-1, K.Johnson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Diggins, Franklin).

Turnovers: 19 (Franklin 7, Carter 3, Griffin 3, Ahale 2, K.Johnson 2, Skobalj 2).

Steals: 5 (Ahale 2, K.Johnson 2, Franklin).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
FORT WAYNEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kpedi243-31-31-4027
Planutis252-40-00-0125
Chong Qui347-124-40-44220
Godfrey346-133-50-65217
Pipkins265-140-00-11211
Billups272-80-02-6016
Peterson152-30-00-2015
DeJurnett131-20-00-1012
Benford20-00-00-1000
Totals20028-598-123-25111373

Percentages: FG .475, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Chong Qui 2-3, Billups 2-5, Godfrey 2-6, Peterson 1-2, Pipkins 1-2, Planutis 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (DeJurnett).

Turnovers: 14 (Godfrey 4, Chong Qui 3, Pipkins 3, Billups, DeJurnett, Kpedi, Planutis).

Steals: 10 (Chong Qui 3, Billups 2, Godfrey 2, Peterson, Pipkins, Planutis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ill.-Chicago333366
Fort Wayne353873

A_1,370 (13,000).

