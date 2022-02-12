|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILL.-CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Skobalj
|25
|4-9
|2-2
|1-4
|4
|3
|14
|Ahale
|33
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|6
|Carter
|35
|3-7
|2-2
|2-6
|0
|2
|8
|Franklin
|33
|7-18
|1-2
|1-8
|3
|3
|17
|K.Johnson
|33
|4-8
|0-0
|1-4
|6
|5
|8
|Diggins
|21
|0-4
|2-2
|2-8
|2
|1
|2
|Griffin
|19
|4-7
|2-3
|1-4
|0
|1
|11
|Yaklich
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-58
|9-11
|8-34
|17
|17
|66
Percentages: FG .414, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Skobalj 4-9, Ahale 2-5, Franklin 2-8, Griffin 1-3, Carter 0-1, K.Johnson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Diggins, Franklin).
Turnovers: 19 (Franklin 7, Carter 3, Griffin 3, Ahale 2, K.Johnson 2, Skobalj 2).
Steals: 5 (Ahale 2, K.Johnson 2, Franklin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FORT WAYNE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kpedi
|24
|3-3
|1-3
|1-4
|0
|2
|7
|Planutis
|25
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|5
|Chong Qui
|34
|7-12
|4-4
|0-4
|4
|2
|20
|Godfrey
|34
|6-13
|3-5
|0-6
|5
|2
|17
|Pipkins
|26
|5-14
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|11
|Billups
|27
|2-8
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|1
|6
|Peterson
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|5
|DeJurnett
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Benford
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-59
|8-12
|3-25
|11
|13
|73
Percentages: FG .475, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Chong Qui 2-3, Billups 2-5, Godfrey 2-6, Peterson 1-2, Pipkins 1-2, Planutis 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (DeJurnett).
Turnovers: 14 (Godfrey 4, Chong Qui 3, Pipkins 3, Billups, DeJurnett, Kpedi, Planutis).
Steals: 10 (Chong Qui 3, Billups 2, Godfrey 2, Peterson, Pipkins, Planutis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Ill.-Chicago
|33
|33
|—
|66
|Fort Wayne
|35
|38
|—
|73
A_1,370 (13,000).