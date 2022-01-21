FGFTReb
ROBERT MORRISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mayers160-10-00-4000
Spear328-120-03-81016
Cheeks374-101-20-4219
Green331-711-112-36114
Williams323-80-11-1118
Winston245-70-02-41211
Jeffries111-42-21-1024
Stone80-20-00-0010
Totals20022-5114-169-2511862

Percentages: FG .431, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Williams 2-4, Green 1-3, Winston 1-3, Cheeks 0-2, Spear 0-2, Stone 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 20 (Spear 5, Cheeks 4, Green 3, Williams 3, Jeffries 2, Stone 2, Winston).

Steals: 13 (Williams 4, Cheeks 3, Winston 2, Green, Jeffries, Mayers, Spear).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
FORT WAYNEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kpedi243-40-01-3126
Planutis234-40-00-43210
Chong Qui288-150-01-45120
Godfrey286-80-00-23015
Pipkins254-90-00-1229
Billups276-80-01-44016
Peterson171-30-10-0332
Walker132-21-20-3136
DeJurnett101-20-00-0012
Benford30-00-01-1020
Totals20035-551-34-22221686

Percentages: FG .636, FT .333.

3-Point Goals: 15-24, .625 (Billups 4-6, Chong Qui 4-8, Godfrey 3-5, Planutis 2-2, Pipkins 1-1, Walker 1-1, Peterson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Kpedi 2, DeJurnett, Planutis).

Turnovers: 17 (Chong Qui 4, Billups 3, Peterson 3, Pipkins 3, Benford, Godfrey, Planutis, Walker).

Steals: 12 (Pipkins 3, Chong Qui 2, DeJurnett 2, Godfrey 2, Billups, Peterson, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Robert Morris204262
Fort Wayne434386

A_1,716 (13,000).

