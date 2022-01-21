|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ROBERT MORRIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mayers
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|Spear
|32
|8-12
|0-0
|3-8
|1
|0
|16
|Cheeks
|37
|4-10
|1-2
|0-4
|2
|1
|9
|Green
|33
|1-7
|11-11
|2-3
|6
|1
|14
|Williams
|32
|3-8
|0-1
|1-1
|1
|1
|8
|Winston
|24
|5-7
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|2
|11
|Jeffries
|11
|1-4
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|4
|Stone
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-51
|14-16
|9-25
|11
|8
|62
Percentages: FG .431, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Williams 2-4, Green 1-3, Winston 1-3, Cheeks 0-2, Spear 0-2, Stone 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 20 (Spear 5, Cheeks 4, Green 3, Williams 3, Jeffries 2, Stone 2, Winston).
Steals: 13 (Williams 4, Cheeks 3, Winston 2, Green, Jeffries, Mayers, Spear).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FORT WAYNE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kpedi
|24
|3-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|6
|Planutis
|23
|4-4
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|2
|10
|Chong Qui
|28
|8-15
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|1
|20
|Godfrey
|28
|6-8
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|0
|15
|Pipkins
|25
|4-9
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|9
|Billups
|27
|6-8
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|0
|16
|Peterson
|17
|1-3
|0-1
|0-0
|3
|3
|2
|Walker
|13
|2-2
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|6
|DeJurnett
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Benford
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-55
|1-3
|4-22
|22
|16
|86
Percentages: FG .636, FT .333.
3-Point Goals: 15-24, .625 (Billups 4-6, Chong Qui 4-8, Godfrey 3-5, Planutis 2-2, Pipkins 1-1, Walker 1-1, Peterson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Kpedi 2, DeJurnett, Planutis).
Turnovers: 17 (Chong Qui 4, Billups 3, Peterson 3, Pipkins 3, Benford, Godfrey, Planutis, Walker).
Steals: 12 (Pipkins 3, Chong Qui 2, DeJurnett 2, Godfrey 2, Billups, Peterson, Walker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Robert Morris
|20
|42
|—
|62
|Fort Wayne
|43
|43
|—
|86
A_1,716 (13,000).