FGFTReb
QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Rains252-41-24-14305
Dye345-122-42-65314
Mathews312-50-02-3204
McKee367-111-51-23220
McCluney225-90-01-11013
Turner192-71-24-7015
McLaurin184-50-01-4029
Ashby151-62-20-0005
Totals20028-597-1515-3714875

Percentages: FG .475, FT .467.

3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (McKee 5-8, McCluney 3-7, Dye 2-7, McLaurin 1-1, Ashby 1-6, Mathews 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Mathews).

Turnovers: 14 (McCluney 3, McLaurin 3, Rains 3, Dye 2, McKee 2, Mathews).

Steals: 8 (Mathews 3, McKee 3, McCluney, McLaurin).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BELLARMINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hopf325-70-01-61112
Betz374-100-03-4828
Pfriem360-42-20-2412
Suder3510-150-10-52322
Tipton3511-173-40-63227
Hacker171-40-00-2133
Hatton70-10-01-2010
DeVault10-00-00-0000
Totals20031-585-75-27191474

Percentages: FG .534, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Tipton 2-2, Hopf 2-3, Suder 2-3, Hacker 1-4, Betz 0-1, Pfriem 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hatton, Hopf).

Turnovers: 9 (Suder 3, Hatton 2, Tipton 2, Hacker, Pfriem).

Steals: 10 (Betz 3, Tipton 3, Hopf, Pfriem, Suder).

Technical Fouls: None.

Queens (NC)403575
Bellarmine264874

A_1,743 (18,865).

