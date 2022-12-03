FGFTReb
PAINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adams325-102-32-91313
K.Johnson263-90-01-1027
Jackson366-182-20-12218
C.Johnson280-21-21-3401
Williams358-170-00-51116
Davis200-30-00-2010
C.Smith151-30-01-2023
Taylor51-20-00-0002
Auguste30-00-00-0110
Totals20024-645-75-2391260

Percentages: FG .375, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Jackson 4-9, C.Smith 1-1, K.Johnson 1-1, Adams 1-3, C.Johnson 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Williams 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Adams 2, C.Smith).

Turnovers: 11 (Adams 4, Williams 4, C.Johnson 2, Auguste).

Steals: 8 (C.Johnson 2, Jackson 2, Adams, C.Smith, Davis, K.Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McLaurin143-64-42-41012
Rains246-70-28-194112
Dye274-100-00-1319
Mathews203-80-00-1318
McKee263-94-64-66112
McCluney205-90-00-10112
Ashby154-61-10-10011
Turner140-30-02-5200
Hubbard113-31-21-2207
Fowler101-20-20-4123
Wyche100-01-20-2001
Threatt91-40-00-2132
Totals20033-6711-1917-48231089

Percentages: FG .493, FT .579.

3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (McLaurin 2-3, Ashby 2-4, Mathews 2-6, McCluney 2-6, McKee 2-6, Fowler 1-2, Dye 1-5, Turner 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Fowler, Hubbard).

Turnovers: 14 (Rains 3, Dye 2, McKee 2, Wyche 2, Ashby, Hubbard, Mathews, McCluney, Threatt).

Steals: 4 (Dye 2, Threatt 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Paine312960
Queens (NC)375289

.

