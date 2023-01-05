QUEENS (NC) (12-4)
Rains 2-4 1-2 5, Dye 5-12 2-4 14, Mathews 2-5 0-0 4, McKee 7-11 1-5 20, McCluney 5-9 0-0 13, Turner 2-7 1-2 5, McLaurin 4-5 0-0 9, Ashby 1-6 2-2 5. Totals 28-59 7-15 75.
BELLARMINE (6-10)
Hopf 5-7 0-0 12, Betz 4-10 0-0 8, Pfriem 0-4 2-2 2, Suder 10-15 0-1 22, Tipton 11-17 3-4 27, Hacker 1-4 0-0 3, Hatton 0-1 0-0 0, DeVault 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 5-7 74.
Halftime_Queens (NC) 40-26. 3-Point Goals_Queens (NC) 12-31 (McKee 5-8, McCluney 3-7, Dye 2-7, McLaurin 1-1, Ashby 1-6, Mathews 0-2), Bellarmine 7-17 (Tipton 2-2, Hopf 2-3, Suder 2-3, Hacker 1-4, Betz 0-1, Pfriem 0-4). Rebounds_Queens (NC) 37 (Rains 14), Bellarmine 27 (Hopf, Tipton 6). Assists_Queens (NC) 14 (Dye 5), Bellarmine 19 (Betz 8). Total Fouls_Queens (NC) 8, Bellarmine 14. A_1,743 (18,865).
