FGFTReb
QUINNIPIACMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Marfo303-62-42-8328
Rigoni215-111-10-00212
Jones254-90-01-63310
Williams243-40-00-1218
Chenery241-40-10-5033
Balanc299-150-02-50123
McGuire140-30-00-0400
Blunt132-40-00-0115
Kortright101-20-00-1013
Riggins100-10-01-2100
Totals20028-593-66-28141472

Percentages: FG .475, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Balanc 5-7, Williams 2-3, Jones 2-6, Kortright 1-1, Blunt 1-3, Chenery 1-3, Rigoni 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Marfo).

Turnovers: 7 (Rigoni 3, Marfo 2, Blunt, Jones).

Steals: 6 (Marfo 2, Blunt, Chenery, Jones, Kortright).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DARTMOUTHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ogbu120-22-21-2342
Rai2711-160-01-62224
Barry353-71-20-3109
Samuels283-80-00-2328
Slajchert201-52-31-2125
Wade241-30-00-6002
Cornish225-80-00-20214
Krystowiak212-61-22-4105
Robinson60-00-00-0000
Neskovic30-00-00-0000
Dimitrijevic20-10-00-0010
Totals20026-566-95-27111369

Percentages: FG .464, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Cornish 4-6, Rai 2-5, Samuels 2-5, Barry 2-6, Slajchert 1-3, Dimitrijevic 0-1, Krystowiak 0-1, Ogbu 0-1, Wade 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Wade 3, Krystowiak, Rai).

Turnovers: 11 (Cornish 2, Rai 2, Samuels 2, Barry, Krystowiak, Robinson, Slajchert, Wade).

Steals: 2 (Cornish, Ogbu).

Technical Fouls: None.

Quinnipiac343872
Dartmouth333669

A_305 (2,100).

