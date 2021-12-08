|FG
|Reb
|QUINNIPIAC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Marfo
|30
|3-6
|2-4
|2-8
|3
|2
|8
|Rigoni
|21
|5-11
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|2
|12
|Jones
|25
|4-9
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|3
|10
|Williams
|24
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|8
|Chenery
|24
|1-4
|0-1
|0-5
|0
|3
|3
|Balanc
|29
|9-15
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|23
|McGuire
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|0
|0
|Blunt
|13
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|5
|Kortright
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Riggins
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-59
|3-6
|6-28
|14
|14
|72
Percentages: FG .475, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Balanc 5-7, Williams 2-3, Jones 2-6, Kortright 1-1, Blunt 1-3, Chenery 1-3, Rigoni 1-6).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Marfo).
Turnovers: 7 (Rigoni 3, Marfo 2, Blunt, Jones).
Steals: 6 (Marfo 2, Blunt, Chenery, Jones, Kortright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DARTMOUTH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ogbu
|12
|0-2
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|4
|2
|Rai
|27
|11-16
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|2
|24
|Barry
|35
|3-7
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|0
|9
|Samuels
|28
|3-8
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|8
|Slajchert
|20
|1-5
|2-3
|1-2
|1
|2
|5
|Wade
|24
|1-3
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|0
|2
|Cornish
|22
|5-8
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|14
|Krystowiak
|21
|2-6
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|0
|5
|Robinson
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Neskovic
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Dimitrijevic
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-56
|6-9
|5-27
|11
|13
|69
Percentages: FG .464, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Cornish 4-6, Rai 2-5, Samuels 2-5, Barry 2-6, Slajchert 1-3, Dimitrijevic 0-1, Krystowiak 0-1, Ogbu 0-1, Wade 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Wade 3, Krystowiak, Rai).
Turnovers: 11 (Cornish 2, Rai 2, Samuels 2, Barry, Krystowiak, Robinson, Slajchert, Wade).
Steals: 2 (Cornish, Ogbu).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Quinnipiac
|34
|38
|—
|72
|Dartmouth
|33
|36
|—
|69
A_305 (2,100).