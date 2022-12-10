LAFAYETTE (1-10)
Jenkins 3-8 3-8 10, O'Boyle 5-8 4-4 16, Vander Baan 0-2 0-0 0, Fulton 3-13 0-0 8, Zambie 0-1 0-0 0, Berger 6-15 2-3 19, Sondberg 1-3 0-0 3, Rivera 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 1-2 0-0 2, Pettit 1-2 0-0 3, Hines 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 9-15 63.
QUINNIPIAC (9-2)
Nweke 7-12 3-4 17, Otieno 0-1 0-0 0, Balanc 6-12 2-2 17, Jones 2-3 1-2 6, Kortright 6-11 1-2 14, Chenery 1-3 1-2 4, Williams 4-7 0-0 10, Riggins 2-3 2-4 6, Reyes 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 29-55 10-16 76.
Halftime_Quinnipiac 41-30. 3-Point Goals_Lafayette 12-36 (Berger 5-12, O'Boyle 2-5, Fulton 2-9, Pettit 1-2, Sondberg 1-3, Jenkins 1-4, Thompson 0-1), Quinnipiac 8-19 (Balanc 3-6, Williams 2-4, Jones 1-2, Chenery 1-3, Kortright 1-3, Reyes 0-1). Rebounds_Lafayette 23 (O'Boyle 6), Quinnipiac 40 (Kortright 12). Assists_Lafayette 15 (Jenkins 7), Quinnipiac 17 (Kortright 9). Total Fouls_Lafayette 16, Quinnipiac 17. A_796 (3,570).
