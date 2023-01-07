FGFTReb
RADFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Archer284-94-53-80112
Niang240-10-01-4010
Antoine313-90-00-1207
Ezeakudo141-32-20-1234
Smith326-122-23-71015
Jeffers234-62-30-12312
Giles204-60-00-0009
Jules191-40-00-1042
Koureissi71-10-01-2012
Yamazaki20-00-00-1000
Totals20024-5110-128-2671363

Percentages: FG .471, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Jeffers 2-3, Smith 1-1, Giles 1-3, Antoine 1-5, Jules 0-1, Ezeakudo 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Jules).

Turnovers: 11 (Smith 3, Antoine 2, Archer 2, Ezeakudo, Jules, Koureissi, Niang).

Steals: 6 (Smith 2, Archer, Ezeakudo, Jeffers, Jules).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GARDNER-WEBBMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dufeal273-40-01-3016
Reid314-62-22-50410
Nicholas326-114-40-45017
Selden211-40-00-1332
Soumaoro313-85-50-11214
Aldridge181-50-00-2113
Robinson162-60-00-3114
Stieber151-30-20-0003
Badmus90-00-01-2040
Totals20021-4711-134-21111659

Percentages: FG .447, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Soumaoro 3-7, Nicholas 1-2, Stieber 1-2, Aldridge 1-5, Dufeal 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Selden 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Dufeal 3, Aldridge, Reid).

Turnovers: 11 (Nicholas 3, Reid 2, Soumaoro 2, Aldridge, Badmus, Robinson, Selden).

Steals: 8 (Aldridge 2, Dufeal 2, Reid, Selden, Soumaoro, Stieber).

Technical Fouls: None.

Radford333063
Gardner-Webb283159

A_352 (3,500).

