|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RADFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Archer
|28
|4-9
|4-5
|3-8
|0
|1
|12
|Niang
|24
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|0
|Antoine
|31
|3-9
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|7
|Ezeakudo
|14
|1-3
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|3
|4
|Smith
|32
|6-12
|2-2
|3-7
|1
|0
|15
|Jeffers
|23
|4-6
|2-3
|0-1
|2
|3
|12
|Giles
|20
|4-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|9
|Jules
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|Koureissi
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Yamazaki
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-51
|10-12
|8-26
|7
|13
|63
Percentages: FG .471, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Jeffers 2-3, Smith 1-1, Giles 1-3, Antoine 1-5, Jules 0-1, Ezeakudo 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Jules).
Turnovers: 11 (Smith 3, Antoine 2, Archer 2, Ezeakudo, Jules, Koureissi, Niang).
Steals: 6 (Smith 2, Archer, Ezeakudo, Jeffers, Jules).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GARDNER-WEBB
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dufeal
|27
|3-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|6
|Reid
|31
|4-6
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|4
|10
|Nicholas
|32
|6-11
|4-4
|0-4
|5
|0
|17
|Selden
|21
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|3
|2
|Soumaoro
|31
|3-8
|5-5
|0-1
|1
|2
|14
|Aldridge
|18
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|3
|Robinson
|16
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|4
|Stieber
|15
|1-3
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Badmus
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-47
|11-13
|4-21
|11
|16
|59
Percentages: FG .447, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Soumaoro 3-7, Nicholas 1-2, Stieber 1-2, Aldridge 1-5, Dufeal 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Selden 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Dufeal 3, Aldridge, Reid).
Turnovers: 11 (Nicholas 3, Reid 2, Soumaoro 2, Aldridge, Badmus, Robinson, Selden).
Steals: 8 (Aldridge 2, Dufeal 2, Reid, Selden, Soumaoro, Stieber).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Radford
|33
|30
|—
|63
|Gardner-Webb
|28
|31
|—
|59
A_352 (3,500).
