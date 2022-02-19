HIGH POINT (11-17)
Austin 10-13 0-0 24, Izunabor 2-3 0-0 4, House 3-7 0-0 7, Randleman 2-3 0-0 4, J.Wright 6-15 1-2 13, Holt 6-7 0-1 12, Childress 0-1 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, B.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, C.Wright 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-50 1-3 64.
RADFORD (10-16)
Mangum 4-7 2-2 11, C.Walker 2-3 0-0 4, Djonkam 4-8 0-0 8, Hart 2-11 1-2 5, Jeffers 7-11 0-0 17, Stapleton 5-8 4-4 15, R.Williams 2-9 1-1 6, Joseph 0-2 0-0 0, Jules 0-1 0-0 0, McNeil 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 8-9 66.
Halftime_Radford 35-32. 3-Point Goals_High Point 5-16 (Austin 4-7, House 1-2, Childress 0-1, C.Wright 0-1, J.Wright 0-5), Radford 6-21 (Jeffers 3-5, Stapleton 1-2, Mangum 1-3, R.Williams 1-4, Joseph 0-1, Hart 0-6). Fouled Out_House. Rebounds_High Point 29 (Austin, Holt 7), Radford 23 (C.Walker 8). Assists_High Point 12 (Randleman 4), Radford 10 (Hart, Stapleton 3). Total Fouls_High Point 14, Radford 7. A_1,711 (3,205).