HIGH POINT (10-10)
Harvey 0-3 0-0 0, Izunabor 4-4 5-6 13, House 4-10 2-4 10, Randleman 1-2 0-0 2, Thiam 4-9 3-4 13, Austin 8-13 5-5 26, Childress 3-8 0-0 9, Perez 1-1 0-0 2, Holt 1-1 0-3 2, Taylor 1-1 0-0 3, Koverman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 15-22 80.
RADFORD (12-9)
Archer 8-9 2-3 18, Niang 3-3 0-0 6, Antoine 5-9 4-4 16, Ezeakudo 3-8 1-2 7, Smith 8-16 4-4 22, Jeffers 2-11 6-8 10, Giles 3-10 0-0 7, Pierce 0-1 5-6 5, Jules 0-1 1-2 1, Koureissi 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 33-70 24-31 95.
Halftime_Radford 46-33. 3-Point Goals_High Point 11-24 (Austin 5-9, Childress 3-8, Thiam 2-5, Taylor 1-1, House 0-1), Radford 5-20 (Smith 2-4, Antoine 2-5, Giles 1-5, Jeffers 0-2, Ezeakudo 0-4). Rebounds_High Point 27 (Izunabor 8), Radford 40 (Archer 13). Assists_High Point 16 (Thiam 6), Radford 8 (Ezeakudo 5). Total Fouls_High Point 22, Radford 20. A_1,671 (3,205).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.