L.Grcia ss1110M.Smien 2b2000
Mendick ss1000J.Smith 2b1210
Frnndez ph1000C.Sager ss3122
L.Rbert cf2100Wendzel ss2111
Rthrfrd rf3000M.Grver c3323
J.Abreu 1b1100Trevino c2001
J.Brger 1b3000Na.Lowe 1b3011
Jimenez dh2112Bl.Crim 1b2221
Mrcedes dh2000A.Grcia cf2010
Grandal c2001Thmpson cf2112
Collins c1000B.Mller lf3020
A.Vughn lf2000Za.Reks lf1000
L.Bsabe lf1010A.Ibnez 3b2100
Gnzalez 3b3111Clbrson 3b2011
Cspedes cf4011Calhoun dh2100
Rdrguez 2b4020Yo.Pozo dh2000
Mrsnick rf3112
Hrnndez rf1110

Chicago401000000-5
Texas20150024x-14

E_Rodriguez (1), Miller (1). DP_Chicago 1, Texas 2. LOB_Chicago 7, Texas 6. 2B_Jimenez (2), Cespedes (1), Smith (1), Wendzel (2), Miller (1), Culberson (1), Hernandez (1). 3B_Marisnick (1). HR_Gonzalez (1), Seager (2), Garver 2 (2), Thompson (2). SB_Smith (1). CS_Garcia (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Lynn22-353304
Alston1-300010
Kimbrel L, 0-1, BS, 0-12-325421
Jeans1-310000
Hendriks110000
Crochet110002
Foster122201
Finnegan144410
Texas
Otto12-324220
Polley1-310010
Santana111102
Tropeano W, 1-0200022
Anderson H, 1110010
Tinoco H, 1100000
Lee110001
Robert110002

WP_Hendriks, Otto, Tropeano.

HBP_Ibanez by Kimbrel, Reks by Finnegan.

Umpires_Home, Alex Mackay; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ryan Wills;.

T_3:14. A_3016

Copyright 2017 Associated Press.

