|Chicago
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|38
|14
|16
|14
|L.Grcia ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|M.Smien 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mendick ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Smith 2b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Frnndez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sager ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|L.Rbert cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Wendzel ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Rthrfrd rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Grver c
|3
|3
|2
|3
|J.Abreu 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|J.Brger 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Na.Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Jimenez dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Bl.Crim 1b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Mrcedes dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Thmpson cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Collins c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|A.Vughn lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Za.Reks lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Bsabe lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|A.Ibnez 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Gnzalez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Clbrson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Cspedes cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Calhoun dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Rdrguez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Yo.Pozo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Hrnndez rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Chicago
|401
|000
|000
|-
|5
|Texas
|201
|500
|24x
|-
|14
E_Rodriguez (1), Miller (1). DP_Chicago 1, Texas 2. LOB_Chicago 7, Texas 6. 2B_Jimenez (2), Cespedes (1), Smith (1), Wendzel (2), Miller (1), Culberson (1), Hernandez (1). 3B_Marisnick (1). HR_Gonzalez (1), Seager (2), Garver 2 (2), Thompson (2). SB_Smith (1). CS_Garcia (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Lynn
|2
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Alston
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kimbrel L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|5
|4
|2
|1
|Jeans
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hendriks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crochet
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Foster
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Finnegan
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Texas
|Otto
|1
|2-3
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Polley
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Santana
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tropeano W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Anderson H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tinoco H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robert
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Hendriks, Otto, Tropeano.
HBP_Ibanez by Kimbrel, Reks by Finnegan.
Umpires_Home, Alex Mackay; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ryan Wills;.
T_3:14. A_3016
