|Chicago
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|25
|2
|4
|1
|E.Andrs 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Thmpson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chpelli 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Na.Lowe 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Tatum lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Grver c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Shets 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Whatley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Jung 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Wmack ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Duran ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|O.Colas rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Biggers ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Gladney rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|S.Zvala c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tstsugo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Fscue 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mtthews ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Ellis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Willits 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Chicago WS
|000
|000
|000
|-
|0
|Texas
|010
|000
|10(x)
|-
|2
E_Willits (1). DP_Chicago 2, Texas 0. LOB_Chicago 7, Texas 2. 2B_Colas (2), Zavala (3). 3B_Duran (2). HR_Frazier (2). SB_Garcia (2), Willits (1). CS_Carter (2). PO_Jung
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Clevinger L, 0-1
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Lopez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ruiz
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lambert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Texas
|Eovaldi W, 1-0
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Hearn H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hernandez H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leclerc S, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Leclerc.
Balk_Ruiz.
Umpires_Home, David Arrieta; First, Alan Porter; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Austin Jones;.
T_1:54. A_3446
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.