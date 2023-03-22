ChicagoTexas
E.Andrs 2b2000Thmpson cf4000
Chpelli 2b1000Na.Lowe 1b2010
Haseley cf3000A.Grcia rf2000
T.Tatum lf1000M.Grver c2000
G.Shets 1b4000Whatley c1000
Grandal dh2000Jo.Jung 3b3010
A.Wmack ph1000E.Duran ss3010
O.Colas rf3020Biggers ss0100
Gladney rf1000Frazier lf3111
S.Zvala c4010Tstsugo dh2000
L.Grcia ss3010J.Fscue 2b3000
Mtthews ss1000
D.Ellis cf3000
Willits 3b3010

Chicago WS000000000-0
Texas01000010(x)-2

E_Willits (1). DP_Chicago 2, Texas 0. LOB_Chicago 7, Texas 2. 2B_Colas (2), Zavala (3). 3B_Duran (2). HR_Frazier (2). SB_Garcia (2), Willits (1). CS_Carter (2). PO_Jung

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Clevinger L, 0-1531113
Lopez100010
Ruiz111100
Lambert100011
Texas
Eovaldi W, 1-0550014
Hearn H, 111-300011
Hernandez H, 32-300001
Smith H, 1100000
Leclerc S, 3-3100002

WP_Leclerc.

Balk_Ruiz.

Umpires_Home, David Arrieta; First, Alan Porter; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Austin Jones;.

T_1:54. A_3446

