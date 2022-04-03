ClevelandTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31150Totals31373
Gimenez ss2010M.Smien 2b4010
A.Hdges c3010C.Sager ss3000
M.Rvera c1000C.Culey ss1000
B.Zmmer cf4000M.Grver c3110
Bradley 1b4000Viloria c1000
O.Mller 2b3000Na.Lowe 1b3111
M.Tlman 2b1000Bl.Crim 1b1000
Lvstida dh3000A.Grcia cf3112
C.Idrgo ph1000K.Strhm cf1000
St.Kwan rf2110Calhoun rf3010
Rdrguez rf1000A.Ibnez 3b2010
Mercado lf3000N.Solak dh3010
Clement 3b3020E.White lf3000

Cleveland000010000-1
Texas00030000(x)-3

E_Clement (1). DP_Cleveland 0, Texas 1. LOB_Cleveland 6, Texas 5. 2B_Hedges (1), Kwan (2), Clement (4), Calhoun (1). HR_Garcia (1). SB_Gimenez (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Bieber L, 0-231-343316
Shaw2-320001
Morgan310004
Sandlin100000
Texas
Bush100001
White210001
Kent W, 1-0221120
Richards H, 1100001
Barlow H, 1110002
Martin H, 1110002
King S, 1-1100001

HBP_Gimenez by Bush.

PB_Viloria.

WP_Kent, Shaw.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari;.

T_2:26. A_5005

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you