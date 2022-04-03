|Cleveland
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|Gimenez ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Smien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Hdges c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Rvera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Culey ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Zmmer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Grver c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bradley 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Viloria c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O.Mller 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Na.Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|M.Tlman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bl.Crim 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lvstida dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|C.Idrgo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Strhm cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|St.Kwan rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rdrguez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Ibnez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mercado lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Solak dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Clement 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|E.White lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|000
|-
|1
|Texas
|000
|300
|00(x)
|-
|3
E_Clement (1). DP_Cleveland 0, Texas 1. LOB_Cleveland 6, Texas 5. 2B_Hedges (1), Kwan (2), Clement (4), Calhoun (1). HR_Garcia (1). SB_Gimenez (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Bieber L, 0-2
|3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Shaw
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morgan
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Sandlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|Bush
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|White
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kent W, 1-0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Richards H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Martin H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|King S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Gimenez by Bush.
PB_Viloria.
WP_Kent, Shaw.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari;.
T_2:26. A_5005
