Kansas CityTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32353Totals30443
N.Eaton 2b3120Jnkwski cf4000
McCllgh 2b1000Biggers 2b1000
N.Prtto 1b3000B.Mller dh4000
J.Means 1b1111T.Huver ph1000
N.Lftin dh3001Jo.Heim c1100
Briceno dh1000Sa.Leon c2021
Jo.Rave lf1000McCrthy rf3010
Bradley lf2011E.Duran ss3000
T.Gntry rf2000Bl.Crim 1b1000
Bnfacio rf2000Tstsugo 1b2210
C.Dngan 3b2000D.Arias 3b1000
J.Gvern 3b2000Frazier lf2000
L.Prter c2000Hrnndez lf1000
L.Tresh c1000J.Fscue 2b1001
Tolbert ss2000K.Strhm cf1000
J.Pneda ss1000Ornelas 3b2001
Ramirez cf2110F.Chvez ss0100
P.Bates cf1000

Kansas City000002010-3
Texas011001001-4

E_Lyles (1), Jankowski (1), Ornelas (3). DP_Kansas City 1, Texas 1. LOB_Kansas City 3, Texas 9. 2B_Eaton (2), Leon 2 (2). HR_Means (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Lyles32-322154
Pennington1-300001
Garrett100002
Coleman101132
Taylor110002
Snider100002
Cox L, 0-12-311111
Texas
Dunning510016
King BS, 0-1132101
Kennedy H, 3100002
Moronta BS, 0-1111101
Hernandez W, 1-0100001

PB_Porter.

Umpires_Home, Lew Williams; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Paul Clemons;.

T_2:27. A_4511

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you