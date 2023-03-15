|Kansas City
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|3
|N.Eaton 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Jnkwski cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCllgh 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Biggers 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Prtto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Means 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|T.Huver ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lftin dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Jo.Heim c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Briceno dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sa.Leon c
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Jo.Rave lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCrthy rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bradley lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|E.Duran ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Gntry rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bl.Crim 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tstsugo 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|C.Dngan 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Arias 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gvern 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Prter c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Tresh c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Fscue 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Tolbert ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Strhm cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Pneda ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ornelas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Ramirez cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|F.Chvez ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P.Bates cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|002
|010
|-
|3
|Texas
|011
|001
|001
|-
|4
E_Lyles (1), Jankowski (1), Ornelas (3). DP_Kansas City 1, Texas 1. LOB_Kansas City 3, Texas 9. 2B_Eaton (2), Leon 2 (2). HR_Means (1).
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
PB_Porter.
Umpires_Home, Lew Williams; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Paul Clemons;.
T_2:27. A_4511
