|Texas
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|22
|4
|5
|3
|Totals
|24
|3
|6
|3
|M.Smien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pache cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Kelly dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Thmpson cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A.Allen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Thmes 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Za.Reks rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D.Grcia 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Solak lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|K.Smith ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Ibnez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|S.Neuse 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Crpnter 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|McKnney lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Allen 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Hrnndez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|010
|003
|100
|-
|5
|Oakland
|100
|200
|000
|-
|3
E_Butler (1), Smith (1), Allen (1). 2B_Carpenter (1), Pache (1). 3B_Ibanez (1). HR_Solak (2), Neuse (1), Allen (1). CS_Smith (1). SF_Carpenter.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Alex Mackay.
T_2:42. A_3334
