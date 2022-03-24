TexasOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals22453Totals24363
M.Smien 2b3000C.Pache cf3110
Calhoun dh3000D.Kelly dh3000
A.Grcia cf1000Lureano rf2011
Thmpson cf0100A.Allen c3010
Calhoun rf3010E.Thmes 1b2000
Za.Reks rf0100D.Grcia 1b1000
N.Solak lf3112K.Smith ss3000
A.Ibnez 3b3120S.Neuse 3b3111
Crpnter 1b2011McKnney lf2000
Trevino c2000N.Allen 2b2121
Hrnndez ss2000

Texas010003100-5
Oakland100200000-3

E_Butler (1), Smith (1), Allen (1). 2B_Carpenter (1), Pache (1). 3B_Ibanez (1). HR_Solak (2), Neuse (1), Allen (1). CS_Smith (1). SF_Carpenter.

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Gray241104
Moore222214
Howard200003
Oakland
Manaea42-311111
Lemoine1-300000
Honeywell Jr.143310

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Alex Mackay.

T_2:42. A_3334

