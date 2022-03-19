|Kansas City
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|5
|Mrrfeld rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|M.Smien 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lopez 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sager ss
|2
|1
|2
|3
|O'Hearn rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Smith ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Na.Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Gllgher c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Bl.Crim 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Prtto 1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|McCrthy rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|N.Solak lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Isbel cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|D.Hrris lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Dzier dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mlendez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Viloria c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mondesi ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rvera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thmpson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Psqntno ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.White dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|G.Cncel 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yo.Pozo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wtt Jr. 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Wendzel 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|C.Dngan 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|100
|300
|-
|5
|Texas
|003
|020
|000
|-
|5
LOB_Kansas City 11, Texas 4. 2B_Merrifield (1), Witt Jr. (1). HR_Pratto (1), Mondesi (1), Seager (1), Lowe (1). SB_Thompson (1). CS_Blanco (1).
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_.
T_3:17. A_4940
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.