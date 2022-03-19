Kansas CityTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals375125Totals32565
Mrrfeld rf2110M.Smien 2b2000
J.Jones cf2000Hrnndez 2b2000
N.Lopez 2b1010C.Sager ss2123
O'Hearn rf3010J.Smith ss2000
S.Perez c3000Na.Lowe 1b3112
Gllgher c2110Bl.Crim 1b1000
Bnntndi lf2000Calhoun rf2000
N.Prtto 1b2122McCrthy rf0000
Santana 1b2011N.Solak lf3010
K.Isbel cf2100D.Hrris lf1000
H.Dzier dh3010Trevino c2000
Mlendez dh1000Viloria c2000
Mondesi ss2111Taveras cf3000
E.Rvera 3b1000Thmpson cf0000
Psqntno ph0000E.White dh2100
G.Cncel 3b1000Yo.Pozo ph1000
Wtt Jr. 3b2020Wendzel 3b4220
C.Dngan 2b2011
M.Tylor cf2000
Cstillo ss2000

Kansas City100100300-5
Texas003020000-5

LOB_Kansas City 11, Texas 4. 2B_Merrifield (1), Witt Jr. (1). HR_Pratto (1), Mondesi (1), Seager (1), Lowe (1). SB_Thompson (1). CS_Blanco (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Heasley21-322220
Griffin12-321101
Peacock122201
Brewer100002
Snider100002
Vines100011
Cuas100010
Texas
Latz241113
Bradford231112
Bush H, 1100011
Leiter H, 112-323324
Ryan BS, 0-11-310010
Tinoco110001
Robert110003

Umpires_.

T_3:17. A_4940

